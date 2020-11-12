Koloa Rum Company Debuts Kaua’i Cacao Rum

Kalaheo, Kaua’i, Hawai’i – Hawai’i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company debuts Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum in partnership with Kaua’i’s Lydgate Farms. The chocolate-flavored rum incorporates the finest Hawaiian-grown cacao from Lydgate Farms, an award-winning, fifth generation Kaua’i family farm that is recognized for producing some of the finest chocolates in the world. The collaboration between two of Kaua’i’s leading producers results in two new products that reflect the remarkable flavor and history of the Garden Isle.

Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum is created by steeping Lydgate Farms’ roasted cacao nibs in Koloa Kaua’i Gold Rum from 9 to 18 days, depending on the batch. During the process, the rum extracts natural flavor and color from the cacao to offer a distinctive chocolate rum with notes of rich, creamy mocha highlighted by subtle spice.

“The debut of Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum is our first flavored rum release in five years, and we are so pleased to have created this rum in collaboration with the Lydgate Farms ‘ohana,” said Koloa Rum President and CEO Bob Gunter. “At Koloa Rum Company, everything we do is deeply rooted in our commitment to the land we call home, so we are incredibly proud to partner with our neighbors at this fifth generation family farm.”

The initial batch of Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum is available in limited quantities, and can be purchased from retailers in Hawaii and select states across the mainland U.S.

In addition to the new Cacao Rum, Lydgate Farms has produced a new, rich rum chocolate bar with the rum soaked cacao nibs used in creating the rum. The rum-infused cacao nibs are returned to Lydgate Farms, where they are refined with organic cane sugar to create a 75% dark chocolate bar with a distinct rum flavor unique to Kaua’i. Lydgate Farms Kaua’i Chocolate with Koloa Rum is available at the Koloa Rum Company Store, Lydgate Farms gift shop, online at LydgateFarms.com, and at select retailers on Kauai.

“I could not imagine a more perfect pair than Lydgate Farms and Koloa Rum,” said Lydgate Farms CEO Will Lydgate. “Not only do we share the same values in regard to being stewards of the land and culture here on Kaua’i, but we also share a passion for quality, flavor, and local agriculture that is evident in both of these new products. Chocolate and rum – a match made in paradise, grown on Kaua’i.”

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua’i and operates Hawai`i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee, Cacao and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan. For more information, visit koloarum.com.

About Lydgate Farms

In Hawaiian, the phrase “Malama ‘Aina” means to care for the land so it can sustain life for future generations. As a fifth-generation family in Hawaii, Lydgate Farms is honored to be stewards of both the land and local culture since 1867, and proud to continue our family’s legacy through the experience of small-scale sustainable cacao farming, thoughtfully crafted chocolate, and educational farm tours on our historically-rich property.

