Portland-Based Straightaway and Brew Dr. Partner to Create Hand Sanitizer

Portland, OR – In response to the national shortage of hand sanitizer, Portland companies Straightaway and Brew Dr. Kombucha are partnering to deliver thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer in accordance with World Health Organization guidelines.

When a customer purchases the sanitizer through local outlets they are helping support Straightaway’s donation of 3,000 gallons, enough sanitizer for more than 11 million individual uses, to areas of the greatest public need, including local hospitals, fire departments, and meal pantries,

Straightaway is using the naturally-occurring alcohol that Brew Dr. gently removes during their kombucha crafting process to create an 80% alcohol-by-volume hand sanitizer available in 4 ounce and 1 gallon containers, as well as for bulk purchase.

From Straightaway co-founder and CEO Cy Cain, “When we founded Straightaway, a north star goal was to be a part of the connection people have when spending time with friends and family. Now we find ourselves compelled to help keep those same friends and family, and everyone else safe, by making and donating our hand sanitizer.”

Brew Dr. CEO and founder Matt Thomas commented,“As a Certified B Corp, being a thoughtful supporter of our communities is a core value. During this crisis, partnering with a distillery to loop our kombucha production into a public health solution is clearly the right move.”

The sanitizer will be available now for purchase in bulk and in gallon dispensers at New Seasons Market. Straightaway is also including its sanitizer with many local deliveries and orders, and offering bulk sanitizer to neighbors at their tasting room in SE Portland, which remains open for pickup orders of sanitizer, bottled cocktails, and canned spritzers.

For more information:

Keith Scott

Keith@StraightawayCocktails.com

707.812.2812

About Straightaway

Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. After years of “bootlegging” for friends, brand builder Cy Cain and drinks expert Casey Richwine co-founded Straightaway in December 2018 to allow more people to enjoy a perfectly balanced cocktail with the ease of opening a bottle or can. Made and sourced using the best grade ingredients, each Straightaway cocktail is thoughtfully built, honoring tradition and timeless recipes while adding a unique spin on the classics. Learn more about their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails at? straightawaycocktails.com? and @straightawaycocktails. Straightaway can be delivered nationally or picked up locally from the distillery tasting room at 901 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, Oregon.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha stands apart as a kombucha company steeped in tea heritage. In 2006, Matt Thomas started Brew Dr. Tea Company (formerly named Townshend’s Tea) which offers organic loose-leaf tea of the highest quality in a casual teahouse setting. In 2008, he began brewing organic kombucha in the teahouse kitchens, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from their custom tea blends, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste.

Brew Dr.’s mission is to help people discover how good tea and kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation.