Prestige Beverage Group Acquires Windsor Canadian Whisky Brand from Beam Suntory

St. Paul, Minn. – Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group has announced that it has acquired the Windsor Canadian Whisky brand from Beam Suntory. The iconic Windsor Canadian brand is one of the top selling Canadian Whiskies in the United States.

“Windsor is a historic and beloved brand with deep roots and loyal consumers, which makes it the perfect addition to our growing wine and spirits portfolio,” said Scott Schilling, General Manager and CMO of Prestige. “Windsor has an incredible track record, and our team is excited for continued growth.”

Under Prestige, Windsor will continue to be produced by Alberta Distillers Limited with availability across the United States, Canada and beyond. Windsor will join Prestige’s innovative lineup of spirit brands, which includes Kinky Beverages, INDOGGO Gin, Joia Spirit and The Whistler Irish Whiskey.

Windsor is made with only premium grains grown near Calgary, Alberta and the glacial born waters of Western Canada. Currently, Windsor’s offerings include original and Black Cherry flavored Canadian Blended Whisky.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Joia Spirit, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.

For More Information:

http://www.prestigebevgroup.com/