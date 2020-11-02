Saint Luna Now Distributed In Five New Markets

NEW YORK, NY — Saint Luna, the world’s first ultra-premium, charcoal-filtered moonshine, is expanding distribution to five new markets in Q4. The breakthrough spirits brand has signed with Vintage Imports to launch in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Fireside Distributing to launch in Nashville, TN, as well as Clare Rose for distribution on Long Island, NY. The recent expansion brings Saint Luna’s distribution to 5 total states.

“We are honored and ecstatic to bring our premium moonshine to new territory. We hope that Nashville, the Hamptons, Philadelphia, Hoboken and everywhere in between will fall in love with the edgy, yet elegant experience that Saint Luna delivers,” says David Suk, Founder and CEO of Saint Luna Spirits. “As a budding craft spirits company, we are so grateful to our amazing distributors and look forward to expanding Saint Luna to several more markets in the coming year.”

Balanced, yet provocative, Saint Luna Moonshine offers an elevated experience unlike any other spirit. Created in 2018 by entrepreneur David Suk, Saint Luna is premium craft moonshine made with a recipe refined over 15 years. Saint Luna is crafted with molasses and rye for a sweet, yet spicy flavor profile that pairs beautifully with a wide range of cocktail mixers and cuisine. This crystal-clear moonshine teems with aromas of vanilla, caramel and rye. Charcoal filtration strips all of its impurities, yet it leaves a hint of smokiness to round out this incredibly versatile spirit. The most unique and notable version of moonshine— a staple of American history—Saint Luna is a luminary liquor with a vintage Hollywood feel. At 50% ABV, this overproof spirit is so smooth that it could be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed into just about any cocktail for an exceptional treat.

Saint Luna Moonshine is available for purchase online at Caskers.com and Reservebar.com as well as with a membership on Flaviar.com. It is currently the exclusive moonshine at Bergdorf Goodman, Employees Only and Jean Georges’ Nougatine, in NYC and Virgin Hotel, in Nashville.

As the former COO of aden + anais, David Suk witnessed the brand use a traditional piece of fabric and transform it into cutting-edge necessity, turning aden + anais into a global mega-brand. Suk transcended his love of modernizing traditions into the craft spirits business where he sought to challenge a historically significant American spirit—moonshine—into a contemporary luxury. He was introduced to a chemical engineer who had refined a smooth, flavorful moonshine recipe years in the making. Together, the Saint Luna brand and product were born.

ABOUT SAINT LUNA SPIRITS

The adventure spirit for adventurous spirits, Saint Luna is an ultra-premium moonshine that’s both complex and even, handcrafted in small batches from high-grade molasses and locally-sourced rye with the purest of water—and then finished with charcoal filtration to remove any impurities. Saint Luna takes an artful and scientific approach to moonshine, a staple of American history, transforming it into an elevated spirit with complexity, character, style and versatile drinkability. At 50% ABV, Saint Luna is a delicacy on the rocks or mixed into a variety of cocktails.

For More Information:

https://saintlunaspirits.com