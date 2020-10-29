Spirit Hound Distillers Releases Three-Year Bourbon for a Unique Halloween Celebration

Holiday celebrations may look a lot different in 2020, but this Halloween weekend, you can safely join a socially distanced or virtual bourbon tasting with Lyons, Colo.-based Spirit Hound Distillers.

In honor of the distillery’s latest release, a handcrafted bourbon aged for 3 years on American oak barrels, Spirit Hound is hosting a two-day tasting event on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. With a purchase of a bottle, bourbon lovers can join in-person or online to learn about the latest Spirit Hound release from Co-owner and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn while they enjoy.

This rare Three-Year Bourbon is distilled the Spirit Hound way on two hand-built-from-scratch stills designed by Engelhorn and constructed by Engelhorn and his partners. The bourbon has been aged for more than 3 years in new, fully charred American oak barrels before being bottled in an unblended “single-barrel” fashion. With a grain bill made up of 60 percent corn, 20 percent Colorado-sourced malted barley, and 20 percent rye, this is a high-rye bourbon with strong notes of black cherry and stone fruit.

“We used our same hand-crafted process and copper stills for the Three-Year Bourbon, but I’ve been experimenting with high-rye recipes,” says Engelhorn. “As our first bourbon release, we are excited to see such unique flavors. Using 20 percent rye in our recipe made this a flavorful and delicious, fruity bourbon.”

All purchases of this limited release include a virtual tasting experience at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, led by Engelhorn, where bourbon lovers can learn more about the bourbon and how it was made.

Presale Bottle Curbside/Pickup Details

What: Spirit Hound Distillers Three-Year Bourbon Release

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: Noon to 8 p.m. both days

Limited number of 750 ml bottles available for pre-purchase and purchase onsite for $64 each

Presale bottle online orders are available. To-go cocktails, flights and other bottles can be pre-ordered as well

Contactless presale curbside pick-up is available for in-vehicle drive-through from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 & Sunday, Nov. 1

Sit down service by reservation only, socially distanced inside of the tasting room or on Spirit Hound’s spacious outdoor patio. Reservations can be made in advance. The Arryved app is available for on-site sit down service, delivering a handsfree tab and checkout solution from the safety of your personal phone/device

A limited number of 1.5-ounce pours will be available during sit down service for $8 each

With a bottle purchase comes an invitation to an online tasting with head distiller, Craig Englehorn, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1

Food trucks will be serving up tasty menus on both days

Costumes are optional for Spirit Hound Distillers’s release party and virtual bourbon tasting. Pick up a bottle or a taster of this high-rye bourbon on Halloween weekend (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) at Spirit Hound’s riverside distillery and tasting room at 4196 Ute Hwy, Lyons, CO.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Resonating from the gritty small town of Lyons, situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, comes Spirit Hound Distillers and unique crafted spirits years in the making. Founded in 2012 by friends and business partners—Craig Engelhorn, Wayne Anderson, Matt Rooney and Neil Sullivan—Spirit Hound’s reputation originates in a hands-on approach to the craft of distilling. The Spirit Hound team takes traditional and classic recipes that come to life with local, hand-selected ingredients distilled through hand-built-from-scratch stills and distillation equipment in search of one-of-a-kind processes and flavors. Spirit Hound offerings include: an acclaimed Straight Malt Whisky (93 rating, Jump Murray’s Whisky Bible / Double Gold, 2018 “The Fifty Best” American Malt Whiskies), Honey Whisky (Double Gold, 2019 Breckenridge Spirits Festival), Spirit Hound Gin (Silver, 88 rating, 2015 Beverage Testing Institute), Mountain Bum Rum, Sambuca (Best Herbal Liqueur, American Distilling Institute) and an un-aged version of its whisky called White Dog Moonshine.

Currently, Spirit Hound products are available in Colorado, Nebraska and Texas. The tasting room is located on the St. Vrain River at 4196 Ute Highway/US Route 36 Lyons, CO 80540 and is a popular destination for lovers of distilled spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

https://www.spirithounds.com/