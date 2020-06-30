State 38 Distilling Signs with Republic National Distributing Co.

Golden, CO – State 38 Distilling in Golden, Colorado, has signed with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) of Colorado to handle distribution of State 38 whiskeys and agave spirits as well as the company’s Damn Good Spirits line which includes vodka, gin, and absinthe. The change in distribution is effective June 22, 2020.

“We’ve seen growth with the addition of our Damn Good line over the last year and we’re looking forward to working with RNDC to grow our entire portfolio across Colorado,” said State 38 Distilling Owner and Managing Partner Don Hammond.

State 38 Distilling, known for stretching the boundaries of distilling, is one of the few distilleries in the country to produce agave spirits and one of the few to make a Scottish Peat Smoked Whisky with grains from Scotland. The distillery also distills on the grain and uses unique malt giving its Colorado Bourbon Whiskey a distinct chocolate and coffee note. In addition to its brown spirits, State 38 Damn Good spirit line offers an affordable vodka, gin, and one of the most reasonably priced absinthes on the market.

“Damn Good spirits is an excellent value proposition for accounts who want a locally made spirit at a great price,” said Andy Quarm, Executive Vice President of RNDC. “Whiskeys as a category continue to see growth in Colorado and we’re excited to expand the reach of State 38.”

In addition to the change in distributor and a focus on off-premise sales, State 38 has offered virtual cocktail classes, cocktail kits, and special bottle sales since COVID-19 hit.

“Despite the shutdown, we’re still in growth mode and looking toward the future,” said Owner and Founding Partner Sean Smiley. “We have several new announcements in the works including new products and a rebrand.”

About State 38 Distilling

Based in Golden, Colorado (400 Corporate Cir B, Golden, CO 80401) State 38 Distilling crafts high-quality spirits that are drinkable different – from a Colorado Bourbon Whiskey with coffee and chocolate notes to Scottish Smoked Peat Whisky and Agave spirits. The Distillery also produces Damn Good Spirits, a locally made value-priced line that includes gin, vodka and absinthe. To learn more about State 38 Distilling visit state38.com or @state38distilling / @damngoodspirits on social media.

For More Information:

https://www.state38.com