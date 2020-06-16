Straightaway Adds Bottled Margarita To Its Cocktail Lineup

PORTLAND, ORE. – Cocktail creator Straightaway is adding its take on a beloved classic, the Margarita, to its cocktail line up. Straightaway crafts a mix of classic cocktails such as Old Fashioneds and Negronis, as well as lesser known cocktails such as the Lintik and Paper Plane.

Straightaway’s Margarita blends Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, agave, habanero, and mango syrups, fresh lime juice, and a touch of kosher sea salt to bring the 50-proof recipe together. The syrup is sourced from Portland Syrups, a neighbor of Straightaway’s production lab in NE Portland, while the salt is from Jacobsen Salt Co., a neighbor of Straightaway’s tasting room in SE Portland.

As with all of Straightaway’s bottled cocktails and canned spritzers, the Margarita is ready to enjoy with no further ingredients or preparations, hewing to the brand mantra of “Open, Pour, Sip”.

“We are not alone at Straightaway in our love of a wonderfully made Margarita,” notes Straightaway co-founder Cy Cain. “Tequila is one of our favorite spirits and this is a recipe we’ve been perfecting for the past seven years. We took the extra time to age to a Reposado and then paired it with an amazing mescal, mango habanero syrup we partnered with Portland Syrups to create, along with sea salt from our friends at Jacobsen Salt Co. We put in all that care and effort to allow our fans to just open, pour, and sip. We cannot wait for people to try this drink!

Additionally, for the first four weeks after launch we will be donating a dollar for every bottle sold out of the tasting room to CAUSA, to support their work in aiding communities hit hardest by health issues and joblessness due to the pandemic.”

Straightaway co-founder Casey Richwine, who created the blend, explains “Our take on the Margarita honors the classic recipe’s pursuit of bright citrus and refreshment, while adding spicy and savory notes from our local syrup and salt partners. I’m looking forward to pairing it with everything from chips and guacamole to a nice ceviche.

The Margarita is available for sale in 750ml ($49.95), 200ml ($13.95), and 50ml ($5.75) bottles at Straightaway’s Portland tasting room, for local delivery and shipping nationally at straightawaycocktails.com, and in select Oregon liquor stores.

With the introduction of the Margarita, Straightaway is including three “golden tickets” under the foil of the first fifty 750ml bottles sold. The three tickets will be redeemable for a complementary night’s stay and cocktails at the Hood River Hotel, a night’s stay and breakfast at the Black Walnut Inn, and a $50 gift card for Mexican food carts at the Portland Mercado. A fourth “golden ticket” will be placed amongst bottles sold through Portland’s Artslandia marketplace in conjunction with a virtual concert and happy hour with noted Portland musician Edna Vazquez, and will reward the winner with a Straightaway cocktail sampler package.

About Straightaway:

Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. After years of “bootlegging” for friends, brand builder Cy Cain and drinks expert Casey Richwine co-founded Straightaway in December 2018 to allow more people to enjoy a perfectly balanced cocktail with the ease of opening a bottle or can. Made and sourced using the best grade ingredients, each Straightaway cocktail is thoughtfully built, honoring tradition and timeless recipes while adding a unique spin on the classics. Straightaway’s lineup includes bottled Lintik, Margarita, Negroni, Paper Plane, Oregon Old-Fashioned, and The Cosmos, and canned Appico, Fiore, Last Word, and Negroni Spritzers. Learn more about their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails atstraightawaycocktails.com and @straightawaycocktails. Straightaway can be delivered nationally or picked up locally from the distillery tasting room at 901 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, Oregon.

For More Information:

https://www.straightawaycocktails.com/oregon-orders/margarita