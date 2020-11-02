Tequila Partida Introduces Partida Añejo Cristalino

New York — Tequila Partida is excited to announce the launch of Partida Añejo Cristalino, the latest expression to join Partida’s award-winning portfolio. The portfolio, once described as “simply the finest line of tequilas that money can buy,” by leading spirits authority F. Paul Pacult, currently includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. Available nationwide beginning November 2020, the Añejo Cristalino is aged a minimum of 18-months before being filtered through activated carbon, showcasing the complexity of both age and minerality. The Añejo Cristalino follows the launch of Partida Roble Fino, a luxury line of sipping tequilas made in partnership with Edrington’s best in cask management.

“To create Cristalino the right way, the perfect base is needed. We tasted through our portfolio and found that our Añejo retained the most interesting aromas and flavors that typically tend to disappear with longer aging time,” says Maestro Tequilero José Valdez. “With Cristalino, there’s a duality where the flavors of age–chocolate, maple–and the flavors of the field–agave, minerality–meet. This is truly an achievement of cristalino.”

Partida Añejo Cristalino is produced using fully mature blue weber agave cultivated in the Tequila Valley. The freshly harvested agaves are slowly and evenly cooked for 24 hours before they’re aged in white American oak medium toast ex-bourbon barrels for a minimum of 18 months. After the liquid finishes aging, the cristalino is naturally filtered using activated carbon to remove most of the color while still maintaining the aromas and flavors gained through aging. The transparent Añejo is then diluted with demineralized volcanic spring water until 40% ABV.

Silky and delicate with a transparent, full body and light yellow shimmers, Partida Añejo Cristalino offers sweet and woody aromas stemming from its prolonged aging process. After the intense, natural fragrance of vanilla and toasted America oak, a second layer emerges with dry fruits such as raisins, quince and figs. Flavors of butterscotch, agave, vanilla, citrus and banana encapsulate the palate before a gentle, pleasantly dry finish completes the complex tasting experience.

Cristalino is the fastest growing tequila category in Mexico which has helped tequila become the largest spirit category in the country. It’s exponential growth has led to the category’s rise in the US.

Partida Añejo Cristalino will be available nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $59.99 per bottle.

About Tequila Partida

Tequila Partida is an authentic, all-natural, estate-grown premium tequila, made from 100% blue agave in the heart of Mexico’s historic Tequila Valley region. From cultivation and harvest to cooking, distillation and aging, Partida maintains exceptional standards of quality and consistency, making Partida “the finest tequila that money can buy,” according to F. Paul Pacult, the leading spirits authority in America. Partida Reposado was recently ranked as one of the top ten spirits of 2019 by the Spirit Journal, the industry’s most respected publication for spirits reviews.

About Edrington

Edrington’s vision is to give more by building the world’s leading portfolio of exceptional super premium spirits. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Highland Park, The Glenrothes and Brugal. Edrington Americas added Tequila Partida to its portfolio in 2017 and Wyoming Whiskey in 2018.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit edrington.com, and to find our brands visit findourspirits.com.

