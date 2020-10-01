Valentine Distilling Co. Releases New Products to the Award-Winning Mayor Pingree Family

Ferndale, MI — Valentine Distilling Co., a leader in craft spirits, is excited to announce the launch of its Mayor Pingree Single Barrel Bourbon and Mayor Pingree Single Barrel Rye. Each of these 5-year expressions released Sept. 10. This is the latest line extension from Valentine Distilling Co.’s award-winning line of Mayor Pingree spirits.

These barrel strength, non-chill, filtered whiskeys are the youngest single-barrel expressions Valentine has released to date. The current release of these barrels was distilled on the famed column stills of MGP Ingredients in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and have been aged and bottled in Valentine Distilling Co.’s eco-friendly, Ferndale, Michigan distillery.

A limited amount of these cask strength barrels have been hand-picked by select Michigan retailers with additional markets launching later this year. The 5-year single barrel bottles have a suggested retail price of $65.99 which is a tremendous value given their quality.

“We’ve had such a strong demand for Mayor Pingree bourbon and rye that it’s great to bring more of them to market,” said Rifino Valentine, Founder of Valentine Distilling Co. “It is nice to see the enthusiasm not only with these casks, but with our entire line of whiskey. I don’t think these will stay on the shelves very long.”

In addition to these new releases, the Mayor Pingree line includes the Red Label Bourbon, Orange Label Rye, Limited Edition Blend Black Label Bourbon, as well as the rare, Single Barrel Blue Label Bourbon. These offerings can be found in fine restaurants and retailers throughout Valentine’s distribution footprint.

Valentine Distilling Co. is an eco-friendly, clean and green, sustainable manufacturer. In 2019, Valentine Distilling Co. unveiled its commitment to a 10-year climate sustainability initiative. Its 10-year initiative projects to save 4.75 million gallons of water over the 10-year period and invest $500,000 toward the goal of reducing energy usage, recycling, and re-using raw materials and generating clean energy.

Valentine Distilling Co.’s spirits can be found in the following states: Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Handcrafting world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka since 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits.?Valentine Distilling Co. is also an eco-friendly, clean and green, sustainable manufacturer. Receiving international recognition, Valentine Vodka, won the World’s Best Vodka in 2016 and 2017 at the World Vodka Awards in London. Valentine Distilling Co.’s Liberator Gin has also received the “Best American Gin Distillery” at the Berlin International Spirits Competition. In summer 2019, Valentine’s Mayor Pingree Whiskey received 93 points and a Top 10 ranking from Whisky Advocate. In the tradition of Detroit’s manufacturing leadership, Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

For More Information:

