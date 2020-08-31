Vamonos Riendo Mezcal Makes U.S. Debut

SAN DIEGO, CA – Vamonos Riendo Mezcal has officially launched in the U.S. offering, a super-premium, triple-distilled, high altitude, artesanal mountain ensamble. Unlike others in the category, this Joven mezcal is distinguished by a bright flavor profile with subtle smoke to appeal to a range of drinkers. While it presents a new style of mezcal, it maintains an unwavering commitment to its roots through philanthropic endeavors that benefit the Oaxacan land and its people.

The small-batch, handcrafted ensamble is made from agave grown, slow-roasted and distilled in the high-altitudes of the Sierra Madre mountains. Vamonos Riendo Mezcal combines eight-year-old Espadín with 14-year-old Tobalá sourced from 6,500 feet above sea level, where there is more sunshine, scarce water and less oxygen. This natural stress requires the maguey to concentrate its limited resources in the heart of the plant, the pin~a, providing intense flavors and aromatics. High altitude palenques allow Vamonos Riendo to boil the fermented mash at a lower temperature. This prevents the ensamble’s intense flavors and aromatics from being burnt away and allows for a remarkably bright and flavorful mezcal.

Traditional mezcal is distinguished by high alcohol and a heavy smoke profile that is not to everyone’s taste. Brands are often portrayed as dark and mysterious, trying to entice the buyer with discovering the unknown. A fresh, vibrant and bright mezcal, Vamonos Riendo Mezcal is unlike any other product in the market. It boasts fresh fruit, honey and herbal aromas rounded out by a subtle black oak smokiness. On the palate, a medley of melon, pineapple, grapefruit and mandarin is balanced by the sweetness of cocoa and notes of mint and anise. The finish is velvety smooth with notes of caramel with a tantalizing citrus bite.

For Vamonos Riendo, the beauty of mezcal lies in the spirit of the people, appreciation of the land, and the pride of a community celebrating its heritage, tradition and art. To celebrate the Oaxacan art community, Vamonos Riendo’s video series “The Artesanal Spirit” showcases renowned local artists, their creative approach, commitment to excellence, and art. The series will be promoted on the brand’s social media platforms and website.

With an emphasis on giving back, Vamonos Riendo has set up programs to support the Oaxacan community — both the land and its people. They are committed to sustainable cultivation by planting more magueys than they harvest. A partnership with non-profit S.A.C.R.E.D., allows them to help improve lives in the rural Mexican communities where heirloom agave spirits are made.

“Twenty-eight years ago I traveled through Tequila tasting and visiting distilleries with the dream of one day working on a brand,” explains CEO Pablo Campos. “Fast forward to today, it is mezcal that has captivated my curiosity and attention. The category offers a rich and complex world, similar to wine, and provides the opportunity to work with a diverse range of agaves, terroirs and production processes. Vamonos Riendo is our celebration of mezcal, the bounty of the land, and know-how of the people to create a vibrant spirit to bring people together.”

Vamonos Riendo has been years in the making and the team behind the new mezcal could have never anticipated what the world would be faced with by the time of their planned launch. The last few months have proven that “bringing people together” in spirit has been an instrumental concept, with individuals all over the world weathering the storm together. Vamonos Riendo was created as a catalyst for vibrant, joyful, and playful experiences. With its launch today, it aims to facilitate these moments and connect people.

Translating to “Let’s Go Laughing,” the phrase was fondly used by Campo’s wife Elsa, who is Mexican, to gather her friends on social outings in her early adulthood in Mexico City so no one was left behind. “Laughter can lift our spirits and makes us feel happy. It can bring people together. It can help us feel more alive and empowered. When we laugh, we lighten up; we feel more positive and optimistic, more hopeful and engaged,” Campos adds.

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal has an ABV of 42% and is available in the Southern California area at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750ml bottle, with new markets to follow in the next few months.

For more information on Vamonos Riendo visit vamonosriendomezcal.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @VamonosRiendoMezcal.

About Vamonos Riendo Mezcal

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal is a super-premium, high altitude, artesanal Mountain mezcal that encourages ideas to spark, people to connect and creativity to flow. Vamonos Riendo combines both ancient techniques and imagination to create its artesanal spirit and is dedicated to sustainable cultivation and supporting the local people of Oaxaca in building a better future. Vamonos Riendo launched in the US, August 2020 with a mezcal Joven, a small-batch, handcrafted ensamble made from 14-year-old Tobalá and 8-year-old espadín. So grab a bottle today and Let’s Go Laughing!

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal is imported by Good Spirits Ventures. Founded in 2019, Good Spirits Ventures is committed to providing unique and compelling brands and high-quality spirits from Mexico to the US market. For more information on Vamonos Riendo visit https://www.vamonosriendomezcal.com/ and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @VamonosRiendoMezcal.

For More Information:

https://www.vamonosriendomezcal.com/