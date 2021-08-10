Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits Completes Acquisition Of Nickel Dime Syrups

OAKLAND, Calif. — Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits, a woman-owned artisan beverage company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Nickel Dime Syrups – a portfolio of craft cocktail syrups made in California from all-natural ingredients. The purchase was finalized on August 1. Terms were not disclosed.

“Nickel Dime Syrups were first created by professional bartender Jared Hirsch to bring sophistication, craft, and flavor to any cocktail program. I believed in their tremendous potential at that time, and I am excited to take them to the next level,” said J. Absinthia Vermut, founder and creator of Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits.

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits is a WBENC-certified woman-owned artisan craft beverage business based in Oakland, California. The company was created from the passion of founder Absinthia Vermut to celebrate bold and unique flavors using artisan spirits made from high-quality, organic ingredients, while respecting the environment. Nickel Dime Syrups, which are made from all-natural ingredients, join Absinthia’s two award-winning absinthes, a blanche and a verte, as well as a soon to be released barrel-aged absinthe, crafted from biodynamic grapes and distilled with organic herbs.

“The liquor business has been shaken and stirred by COVID. This has created tremendous opportunities for Nickel Dime Syrups both in giving home mixologists quality cocktail options to enjoy with friends while helping bar programs get back up to speed with mixes that deliver sophisticated sips that can be simply and quickly made,” said Vermut.

Nickel Dime Syrups are made in California in small batches from all-natural ingredients. They are alcohol free, gluten free and contain about 100 calories per 2 ounce serving, making them a bold, delicious base for cocktails or mocktails.

Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup– made with Tamarind, Cardamom & Ghost Pepper.

Fairy Dust Cocktail Syrup– made with Fennel, Anise & Wormwood.

Cherry Bomb Cocktail Syrup– made with Cherry, Coffee, & Cacao.

Crimson Smoke Cocktail Syrup– made with Smoked Tea, Cranberry & Honey.

Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrups are available nationwide in 15 ounce bottles (SRP: $19.99), mini sample pack (SRP: $29.99), 4-bottle variety pack (SRP: $75.96), or cases (SRP: $228). Wholesale pricing is available on request.

About Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits is a WBENC-certified woman-owned artisan craft beverage business based in Oakland, California. The passion of founder J. Absinthia Vermut, the company celebrates unique and bold flavors using craft spirits from high-quality ingredients produced in ways that respect the environment. The brands in the Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits portfolio strike the balance between timeless flavors and modern mixology. Absinthe Bottled Spirits are distributed in key markets and available online.

Follow Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits on Social Media: Facebook @TheAbsinthia; Instagram @AbsinthiaBottledSpirits; #Absinthia; #GreenFairy

For More Information:

https://absinthia.com/