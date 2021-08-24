Amber Beverage Unveils Premium RTDs From Cross Keys Gin

Global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG), continues to expand its premium gin portfolio with the launch of two RTDs for their flagship Cross Keys Gin brand. Canned at 5% ABV, the flavours of Cross Keys Gin & Tonic and Cross Keys Gin Black Currant & Tonic are available in 330 ml cans and are being rolled out in the Baltics, followed by Global Travel Retail and the UK later in 2021.

“By launching Cross Keys Gin & Tonic, we have set ourselves the ambition to become the No.1 Gin & Tonic RTD brand in the Baltics. We have developed an amazing product with a very tasty and refreshing liquid that will fit our consumers’ needs, not only during the summer months, but throughout the whole year,” said Maris Kalninš, Global Brand Director of Cross Keys Gin.

Other ABG well-known core brands such as the legendary Riga Black Balsam bitter and the iconic vodka brand Moskovskaya Vodka have also launched their canned variations this year. The RTDs are all produced at the ABG-owned production facility Latvijas balzams, which resumed can filling in 2020 in order to meet growing demand.

Cross Keys Gin & Tonic, 5% ABV

Contemporary twist of premium distilled gin – Cross Keys Gin Original with tonic water, lemon, lime and rosemary flavours. A harmonious and refreshing combination of bitterness of juniper and sweetness of lemon and lime with pleasant juniper and rosemary aftertaste.

Cross Keys Gin Black Currant & Tonic, 5% ABV

Exceptional twist of premium distilled gin – Cross Keys Gin Black Currant with tonic water, lemon and black currant flavours. A perfect combination of bitter flavours from Cross Keys Gin and juniper and sourness from black currant, creating a very expressive flavour and aroma combination.

Cross Keys Gin is a handcrafted, small-batch gin that takes its name from two crossed keys – an ancient symbol of urban hospitality in Latvia and part of Riga’s heraldry. The 70cl is bottled in a distinctive clay bottle to enhance the flavour and deliver its signature smooth taste. Distilled with four botanicals of juniper, rosemary, chamomile and linden blossoms, gathered during the Latvian summer, Cross Keys Gin captures the essence of the Baltics. The quality of the gin was recently recognised with a Gold Medal at The Spirits Business Gin Masters.

About Amber Beverage Group

Amber Beverage Group is a rapidly growing global spirits company, whose products are found in millions of households across the globe. ABG core brands are Moskovskaya Vodka, KAH Tequila, Riga Black Balsam, Rooster Rojo tequila, Cross Keys Gin and Cosmopolitan Diva. ABG produces bottles, markets, distributes, exports and retails a comprehensive range of beverages of more than 600 own and third-party brands, spanning everything from premium vodka and sparkling wines to speciality Mexican tequilas.

The company has grown from its original core production business in pan-Baltic established in 1900, to a global spirits industry player that unites around 2,000 employees in almost 20 companies in the Baltic States, Austria, Australia, Russia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

For More Information:

https://crosskeysgin.com