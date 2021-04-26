B.R. Distilling Company Announces Expanded Distribution Throughout Oklahoma

MEMPHIS, TN — B.R. Distilling Company, Memphis’ oldest licensed distillery announced distribution expansion across Oklahoma. Throughout the last year, B.R. Distilling Company has increased rapidly across the country, scaling its distribution across several new states and most recently, Oklahoma, where bourbon lovers can now enjoy a range of offerings from the craft whiskey company that is best known for its two award-winning offerings: Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye.

Blue Note Bourbon is a classic, full-bodied straight bourbon whiskey with notes of maple, caramel, and vanilla and is recognized for its long, velvet finish. Blue Note Bourbon is offered in three different expressions, all with a similar smooth taste, including Blue Note Bourbon Premium Small Batch (MSRP $52.99), Blue Note Juke Joint (MSRP $29.99), and Blue Note Bourbon Single Barrel Reserve (MSRP $59.99) with more to come in 2021. Riverset Rye is a four-year-old straight rye whiskey born from a select few barrels curated to complement each other in a manner that combines an array of rich autumnal flavors. With initial, delicate hints of cinnamon apple and vanilla on the nose, Riverset is a truly unique whiskey and available in two expressions, including Riverset Small Batch Rye (MSRP $29.99) and Riverset Single Barrel Rye (MSRP $39.99). All Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye products are available in liquor stores across the state.

“B.R. Distilling Company has been rapidly increasing our distribution over the last couple of years and we are excited to be moving more prominently into the Midwest with this expansion into Oklahoma,” said McCauley Williams, President and CEO of B.R. Distilling Company. “This has been a real period of growth for us, and we think Oklahomans are going to really take to Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye.”

B.R. Distilling Company was founded in 2013 and since its change of ownership and direction in 2017, the company has quickly established itself as an emerging, disruptive force in the spirits industry. Within a matter of years, the company has acquired distribution in fifteen states, including recent expansions into the major whiskey markets of Florida, New York, and Texas with more on the horizon. The company has already earned numerous awards and medals in competitions, including the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, John Barleycorn Awards, The Fifty Best Rye Whiskey Awards, and the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Blue Note Bourbon Premium Small Batch, Blue Note Bourbon Juke Joint, and Riverset Rye were recognized with five Gold Medals for both taste and design at the 2020 MicroLiquor Spirit Awards.

About Blue Note Bourbon & Riverset Rye: Crafted to honor the blues music from the streets of Memphis, Blue Note Bourbon is bold yet smoother than smooth. Blue Note Bourbon is offered in three different expressions, all with a similar smooth finish, including Blue Note Bourbon Premium Small Batch (MSRP $49.99-$52.99), Blue Note Juke Joint (MSRP $29.99), and Blue Note Bourbon Single Barrel Reserve (MSRP $59.99-$64.99). Riverset Rye (MSRP $29.99) is a small batch rye whiskey crafted in Memphis from the spirit of rock n’ roll. Aged along the banks of the Mississippi River for a minimum of four years and bottled at 93 proof, every sip tells a story.

About B.R. Distilling Co.: B.R. Distilling Co. is the oldest distillery in Memphis, TN and produces two flagship brands, Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye, as well as several private label brands. Its products are currently distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Texas.

For More Information:

https://www.brdistilling.com/