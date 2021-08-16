Baltimore Spirits Company Release New Addition To Baltamaro Line

BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) announced the release of a new addition to their Baltamaro line of award-winning liqueurs. Baltamaro Volume 4: Chamomile Bitter will be officially released Friday, August 13th at noon in their newly-opened distillery cocktail bar and tasting room in Medfield’s Union Collective.

The new Baltamaro is the first to be added to BSC’s line of amaris since they were first introduced in 2017. Volume 4 is macerated with 18 different botanicals, including long pepper, chamomile, grapefruit, and gentian root, and is BSC’s take on a classic bitter aperitif. Its distinct rosy color comes from the inclusion of carmine powder; a red dye made from the shells of the cochineal insect that has been in use for centuries in amaro making.

“BSC prides itself on combining traditional elements with modern and innovative techniques, and this new amaro is definitely a reflection of that,” said Max Lents, BSC co-founder and CEO. “Our goal was to create the perfect companion to our Shot Tower Gin line, and, after a long time in development, we think we succeeded.”

Baltamaro Volume 4 (60 proof, 30% ABV) will be available starting this Friday at the BSC distillery for $29.99 and will be released for distribution shortly thereafter.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO), and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro.

For More Information:

http://baltimorespiritsco.com