Black Button Distilling Announces Online Vintage Whiskey Barrel Auction

Rochester, N.Y. – Black Button Distilling in cooperation with Blackbird Auctions, announced the first of its kind online auction of barrels of rare, aged whiskey. This unique digital-only whiskey exchange will be available for licensed distillers in the United States and Canada.

Over 250 barrels will be auctioned off on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 11 am ET via Blackbird Auction’s website. Made in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada­, the barrels have been aged up to 20 years and are comprised of cask-strength Canadian rye and blended Canadian whiskey.

“I’m excited to bring these barrels to craft distillers as a new way of procuring whiskey,” said Jason Barrett, President and Founder of Black Button Distilling, a Rochester-based grain-to-glass farm distillery on the rise. “Our plan is to hold auctions twice a year to connect buyers with sellers, supporting a freer flow of sharing excess product to places where it will be helpful. We’re proud to be in a unique position to help our fellow craft distillers grow their businesses, while Black Button continues to grow as well.” Barrett views the new auction series as a step towards industry transparency and camaraderie, needs that are especially relevant on the heels of a year that proved to be rough on many craft distillers throughout the country.

Black Button Distilling specializes in small batch whiskey products, including their bestselling Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a product that was the catalyst for inspiring Founder Jason Barrett to open his own distillery. In addition to bourbon and whiskey, Black Button produces vodka and several varieties of gin, such as Lilac Gin and Citrus Forward Gin. Black Button Distilling is deeply committed to fostering community within the spirits industry, whether it be in New York State or beyond. Having recently co-chartered a newly established craft spirits organization, the U.S. Gin Association, with seven other distilleries, Black Button Distilling is proud to be a part of a number of initiatives that connect like-minded distillers nationwide for the betterment of the industry.

Licensed distillers looking to bid on the whiskey barrels at auction should consult blackbirdauctions.com/whiskey. Distillers looking to place barrels for future auctions should visit blackbirdauctions.com/whiskey-submission. For more information on Black Button Distilling, please visit blackbuttondistilling.com.

About Black Button Distilling

Founded by Owner and Head Distiller Jason Barrett in 2012 at only 24 years old, Black Button Distilling is Rochester’s first grain-to-glass craft distillery to open since Prohibition. As a New York State Farm Distillery, Black Button Distilling is deeply committed to crafting high-quality small batch spirits with New York State grown and produced ingredients. Over 90% of ingredients are grown or produced in New York State, as Black Button Distilling is dedicated to supporting New York State agriculture and the responsible stewardship of our natural environment. In 2018, Black Button proudly opened their own farm and forestry, where they grow juniper for gin, white oak to make their own bourbon barrels and fresh herbs and spices, as well as organic honey for their cocktails. Beginning in 2020, Black Button expanded their national footprint by offering their award-winning spirits for purchase online.

http://blackbirdauctions.com/whiskey