Canción Tequila, An Ultra-Premium Tequila Line, Expands Distribution To Minnesota 

Canción Tequila, an ultra-premium tequila line, announces exciting re-brand launch plans and will begin distributing Canción Tequila, formerly Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila, product throughout the state of Minnesota. Johnson Brothers will distribute Canción handcrafted spirits that have been popular throughout the state as Mexican Moonshine Tequila. Canción tequilas are available in over 120 locations from Rochester to Duluth, on the menu from the twin cities to “up North.” You can find us at all midwest Crooked Pint locations, the Forty Club in Aitkin, Moonlite Bay on Cross Lake, and many places in the land of 10,000 lakes.

Canción Tequila will continue to support Minnesota charities and “Canción” Presents” music events across the state this summer. Look for fresh fruit Canción Margaritas at Iconic Fest at the Green Lantern in Brainerd on July 9th and 10th, featuring performances by Diamond Rio and John Conlee. Canción presents Charlie Parr at the RippleSippi Music Fest in Aitkin on August 21st and Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts at Pour Wine Bar & Bistro in Otsego on August 26th.

Our partnership with Johnson Brothers’ aligns with the brand’s core values. The distributor’s goal is to be the leader in the delivery of craft spirits. Johnson Brothers provide customers and suppliers exceptional service and value, making collaboration with Canción a perfect fit.

The state will carry Canción’s award-winning, core products, including:

Blanco: Crystal clear brilliance conspires with melon and citrus to subtly harmonize and create an alluring nose. Floral agave with hints of quince and white pepper blend for a balanced encounter. The finish is smooth and enduring, leaving the palate with a warm and lustrous invitation to return.

Reposado: Resting for 9 months in Bourbon barrels imparts a golden radiance with a viscous, buttery entry to the palate. A rhythmic balance of agave, hints of honey, and oak accents. Finishes with a smooth and smoldering crescendo.

Añejo: Simple elegance begins with aging for 18 months in Bourbon barrels heralding a full nose of smoky, woody notes. A silky entry to the palate that finishes with a harmonious blend of sweet and dry tastes of agave, tobacco, and hints of vanilla. Perfect for sipping. Lingers with a long, silky glow.

Extra Añejo: A celestial union of a premium Bourbon barrel and agave spirit allowed to rest and coalesce for over three years. Tequila’s legendary obsidian terroir meets the heritage of American White Oak Bourbon barrels to conjure seamless notes of dry fruit, woody smoke, and hints of caramel and butterscotch. The finish is an extravagant, refined experience of balance between sweet and dry in an alluring palate of agave at its best.

“We’ve had tremendous success in our home state of Arizona and Colorado, and we couldn’t be more excited for the re-brand in Minnesota,” said Curt Weitnauer, Brand Manager of Johnson Brother’s. “Our sales have grown 50% since 2016 thanks to a combination of heightened brand awareness, a great sales team, and consumers seeking out premium, high-quality tequila from a brand that they can relate to. We are proud of our partnership with Johnson Brother’s here in Minnesota.”

Canción Tequilas will be sold into more than100 accounts throughout Minnesota as the name transition begins in early June. Canción Tequila will continue to roll out the re-brand to the rest of the states of CA, NY, NJ, OR, UT, ID, MT, PA, IA, WI, RI and are planning an expansion into CT and IL this year.

The Canción family portfolio offers four luxurious, award-winning tequila expressions with SRP per 750ml bottle starting at $35 for Blanco (unoaked), $45 for Reposado (rested 9 months), $55 Añejo (aged 18 months), and $110 for Extra Añejo (aged over 3 years).

