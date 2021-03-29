Casa México Unveils New Brand Design and Logo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Casa México has unveiled a new logo and branding for its line of premium tequila. Casa México’s new evolved brand identity reflects the high-quality line of tequila and visually expresses the company’s goal to create modern traditionally-crafted Mexican tequila.

Casa México chose to partner with Savvy Studio, a design studio based in both New York City and Mexico City, to create a new brand identity. The design studio was chosen as it shares a similar U.S.-Mexico background as the Casa México brand and brings a deep understanding of Mexican culture and respect for its heritage.

“We’re proud of our Mexican roots and strive to honor Mexican tradition in each tequila we create,” says Don Buccio, founder and owner of Casa México. “Our new brand identity truly reflects the Casa México ethos and we’re excited to share the evolution of our brand with consumers.”

The new brand identity is a modern take on traditional Mexican aesthetics and was inspired by vintage labels, signage, and packaging from Mexico. The colors chosen were inspired by the hues of the tequila itself and the artwork was created by modernizing some ancient Mexican forms, typefaces, and figures. Additionally, the use of Mexican historical typefaces paired with Art Deco-styled patterns lends a totally unique, playful, and young look for the spirits.

Casa México is a small-batch, premium tequila company founded by Mexican-American beverage industry pioneer Eric “Don Buccio” Buccio, born from a dream to create a tequila that embodies Mexican heritage and honors family traditions and a desire to create a tequila that wouldn’t make his family and friends “make a funny face” while sipping it. Based in Los Angeles, CA, each tequila is crafted from 100% blue agave grown from red volcanic soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, to ensure the highest quality tequila possible.

Passionate tequila connoisseurs actor Mario Lopez and famed boxer Oscar De La Hoya joined Casa México as partners after being introduced to the tequila. As Mexican-Americans, Lopez and De La Hoya support the commitment to family tradition and further Buccio’s mission to celebrate their collective Mexican heritage through Casa México.

Casa México Tequila is currently distributed in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and available in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Planned 2021 expansion to Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Illinois, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire.

