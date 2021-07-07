Catoctin Creek Distilling Company Begins Distribution To Canada With Evergreen Beverage

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Catoctin Creek Distilling Co., The Virginia Rye Whisky, announced its new partnership with Evergreen Beverage Canada, a national wine, beer, and spirits distribution company based in Toronto, Ontario. The full lineup of Catoctin Creek’s most popular expressions, Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye 92 Proof Distiller’s Edition, and Roundstone Rye Cask Proof are now available in the Alberta market, which services mail-order throughout Canada. All products are single barrel pot-stilled whiskies made from 100% rye. Special barrel selections and limited releases will also be available in the future.

“Canada has been a market that has been on our radar for quite some time,” said Catoctin Creek general manager and co-founder, Scott Harris. “As we begin to explore sales with our northern neighbor, we felt Alberta was a good market to start. The province has more progressive liquor regulations, and an eager market for American whiskey.”

The arrangement between Catoctin Creek and Evergreen Beverage is a new relationship for both companies. Barring any unforeseen problems with COVID-19, the Harris family, including Becky Harris, co-founder and chief distiller, will be making a trip to launch the brand in 2021 or early 2022, which will include visits to various retailers, bars and restaurants to introduce the brand to the market.

“We are delighted to bring Catoctin Creek into Canada, and though we are starting in the province of Alberta, the ultimate plan is for distribution across the entire country of Canada,” said President of Evergreen Beverage Canada, Trace Hanlon. “Catoctin is exactly the type of ‘true-craft’ brand that customers are eager to obtain in Canada. Handmade and of exceptional quality, we expect Catoctin Creek to take the market by storm.”

About Catoctin Creek Distilling Co.

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, The Virginia Rye Whisky, was founded by Scott and Becky Harris in 2009. Inspired by the history and craft of Virginia, Catoctin Creek made a name for itself as the first legal distillery since Prohibition in Purcellville, Virginia’s Loudoun County. The craft distillery is home to Virginia’s most-awarded whisky, Roundstone Rye, which has been presented gold medals across the globe and stands out through its old-world production methods. Catoctin Creek prides itself on sourcing rye whisky, gin, and seasonal brandy from local grains and fruits, with spirits available in 47 states and 3 continents. The Harris’ intricate attention to detail results in high quality internationally acclaimed products, including seasonal releases and private cask offerings, that recognize the true craft of Virginia spirits.

About Evergreen Beverage Canada

Evergreen Beverage Canada Inc. is a licensed beverage alcohol agent in the province of Ontario and a licensed beverage alcohol distributor in Alberta. Since 2006 the company has represented local and imported producers of premium wines, beers, ready-to-drink, cider, and spirits.

For More Information:

https://catoctincreekdistilling.com/