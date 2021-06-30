Cocktail Squad Expands Distribution To Maine

Boulder, Colo. — Pinkies Up! Boulder-based Cocktail Squad announces distribution of its Margarita, Greyhound and Bourbon Smash cocktails to Maine. Cocktail Squad offers a line of eight premium, ready-to-drink classic canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains and is one of the few brands in the nation with a product line crossing over four real spirits.

Portable and delicious, Cocktail Squad is perfect for camping, picnics, the beach, boating, around a fire pit, and just hanging out with your Squad!

Crisp, clean, and flavorful, Cocktail Squad’s award-winning Margarita, Greyhound and Bourbon Smash come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with fresh, small-batched flavor. They are the answer to your craving for craft drinks that are convenient, portable and refreshing.

Cocktail Squad’s full product line includes Gin & Tonic, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Sour, Margarita, Greyhound, and Bourbon Smash. These products are 10% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $4.99 per can or $20 per four-pack. In addition, Cocktail Squad offers two 5% ABV cocktails – Whiskey Ginger Soda and Vodka Lemon Soda – that have 0g sugar, 0g carbohydrates, 90 calories, and no artificial sugar substitutes. These creations are gluten-free or gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $3.49 per can or $13.99 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar.

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Ultimately, we want to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from your favorite bar.”

As part of the Squad, the Maggios brought together a unique Squad of professionals, aptly represented by its stylish bear, fox and bird logo. Lauren, originally from New Orleans, loves to highlight what she calls a Happy Hour Revival, which happens by simply cracking open a Cocktail Squad can.

Cocktail Squad classic canned cocktails are the difference between occasions and occasions to remember. They are perfect for road trips, hiking, après ski, boating, the beach, the backyard, hostess gifts, and more. Cocktail Squad always uses real spirits and natural ingredients, never malt beverage or beer by-products, making the craft bar experience accessible when you’re on the go.

Cocktail Squad can be found throughout Maine at retail locations such as Bow Street Beverages in Portland; Damons in Augusta, Skowhegan, Waterville, and Bangor; Lil’ General in Sanford; Mulligan’s in Manchester; Oak Hill Beverage in Scarborough; and Christy’s of Belgrade in Belgrade. The full line of Cocktail Squad products can also be found throughout Arizona, Arkansas, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, East Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming. Cocktail Squad is also available for purchase online for shipping to 30 states.

About Cocktail Squad

Cocktail Squad is a woman-founded industry pioneer in the ready-to-drink spirits category and was launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, who brought together a team of veteran food and beverage professionals to create award-winning cocktails in a can with fresh, small-batched flavor. John Maggio also co-founded the national snack brand Boulder Canyon Chips and has over 26 years experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. Lauren was born and raised in New Orleans and started her career in New York in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. She later began a thriving interior design business in Boulder. Maggio leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing for the company. She’s also a busy mother of four children. Cocktail Squad is based in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and produces its cocktails a short distance away. Cocktail Squad bridges the Boulder better-for-you lifestyle with the New Orleans culture of celebration and enjoyment. Lauren’s favorite saying is, “Everything in moderation including moderation!”

For More Information:

https://cocktailsquad.com/