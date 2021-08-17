Corralejo Tequila Introduces Limited-Edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo

San Diego, Calif. — Corralejo Tequila, imported by Infinium Spirits, released its limited-edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Tequila, a tribute to 250 years of tequila-making tradition and 25 years of Corralejo Tequila, a brand built on Mexican history and culture. There are only 1,600 bottles available of this rare liquid, aged five years in Templeton Rye Whiskey Barrels.

Corralejo Tequila is produced at Hacienda Corralejo, the birthplace of Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costillo, renowned for launching the Mexican War of Independence and leading his people to victory. Located in Guanajuato, Mexico, Hacienda Corralejo became the first estate in Mexico to produce tequila as a commercial venture in 1755 and remains among a few distilleries granted the right to craft tequila outside of Jalisco. In 1996 Don Leonardo Rodriguez Moreno took ownership of the Hacienda, reinvigorating within it the spirit of tequila, and began producing Corralejo as a commercial venture. Now 25 years later, Corralejo honors the Hacienda’s original, unique distillation methods, preserved, refined, and developed for nearly 250 years by the local community into a tradition of tequila.

“It is an honor to celebrate 25 years of Corralejo Tequila with such a rare and delicious liquid,” said Don Leonardo Rodriguez Moreno. “This 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo celebrates and pays homage to the history, culture and heritage the Corralejo Tequila brand was built on, and that to this day remains within the Hacienda’s community.”

Tasting Notes:

Visual: A light, golden tone featuring a bright crystalline hue and amber sparkles. Oily body reflective of years aging in rye whiskey barrels.

Aroma: A pleasantly smoky aroma featuring toasted oak combined with soft-cooked agave, sweet vanilla and brown sugar, with lightly spiced notes of cinnamon, cloves and pepper.

Taste: Savor a strong cooked agave flavor with notes of rye cereals, delicately sweet hints of vanilla, caramel and brown sugar, and a pleasant buttery finish.

The 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo Tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber agave, hand-harvested from the Hacienda’s fields, slow-cooked the old-fashioned way in stone clay ovens for 36 hours, then fermented with a specialty strain of yeast developed in-house. Each tequila goes through a double distillation process, uniquely using column stills and Alembic copper stills imported from Spain, in the 400-year old Charentais method perfected by Cognac distillers in France. This allows Corralejo Tequila to retain a true sense of place and an exceptional balance of aromas and flavors. The liquid is aged in Templeton Rye American Whiskey barrels for five years resulting in a strong cooked agave flavor with notes of rye cereals and delicately sweet hints of vanilla, caramel and brown sugar ending with a pleasant buttery finish.

The limited-edition 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo is now available at select retailers at an SRP of $249.99 and an ABV of 40%.

ABOUT CORRALEJO TEQUILA

Corralejo Tequila exemplifies Central Mexico’s rich culture, heritage and vibrant lifestyle. As one of the few tequilas produced in Guanajuato, Mexico, Corralejo’s deep roots and production methods are unique in the tequila industry. Made from only the finest agave, Corralejo Tequila’s flavor is rich, natural, and unsurpassed in quality and personality. Its line of authentic bottlings includes Corralejo Silver ($21.99), Corralejo Reposado ($25.99), Corralejo Añejo ($32.99) and Corralejo 1821 Extra Añejo ($129.99).

ABOUT INFINIUM SPIRITS

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company founded in 2005 known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in North America and International markets. Infinium is headquartered in San Diego, in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter, and has roots in California through its parent company dating back to 1888. Infinium Spirits specializes in sales, marketing, and logistics for a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands such as Templeton Rye, the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres; Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, the official whiskey of the San Diego Gulls; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; and El Gobernador Pisco. Infinium Spirits builds brands and believes in bringing people and communities together to celebrate.

For More Information:

https://corralejotequila.com/