Crystal Head Vodka Celebrates Pride With Limited-Edition Bottle And Ongoing Support Of The LGBTQI+ Community

NEW YORK CITY – Multi-award-winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka, known for its signature skull bottle, announces its limited-edition Pride bottle in celebration of diversity and equality is back by popular demand with the addition of availability in the 1.75 L size. Crystal Head Vodka’s Pride bottle uses a one-of-a-kind proprietary decoration process unique to the brand. It shines proudly and brightly, inspiring freedom of expression and creative thought. A true collector’s item, 2021 is the last year to purchase this Pride bottle design.

Color plays a vital role in the world, evoking feeling and directly linking creative thinking, often used as a powerful communication tool and a form of expression. A proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, Crystal Head Vodka is committed to using its platform as a tool to educate and support, not only from Pride bottle profits, but through continuous, year-round global efforts with partners including Stonewall Sports program, The Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust, and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program, to name a few. To commemorate Pride this year, members of these foundations shared their experiences with and expressed gratitude for Crystal Head Vodka through video testimonials (view HERE).

“Our beautifully decorated rainbow bottle is made with pride,” said Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka Founder, actor and musician. “Crystal Head Vodka is the vodka for the creative spirit – we see the world without limitations and provide inspiration to dream, build and make, inspiring freedom of expression and creative thought.”

The Pride bottle houses Crystal Head Original Vodka, which is crafted from locally sourced Canadian corn. It is distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit and blended with pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada. The vodka is filtered seven times, three of which are through layers of semi-precious crystals known as Herkimer diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka offers a clean, clear, and colorless spirit completely free of additives. On the nose it has neutral grain aromas with a delicate touch of citrus. The taste is silky smooth.

The Crystal Head Vodka Pride bottle will be available in 750 mL and 1.75 L formats at an SRP of $49.99 and $99.99, respectively. It will be available in select U.S. markets, Canada and Europe from May – July 2021, and is currently available for pre-sale on ReserveBar. For more information about Crystal Head Vodka, visit crystalheadvodka.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #MadeWithPride.

To further celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQIA+ community this year, Crystal Head Vodka partnered with Gay Pride Apparel, a first-generation Mexican American & LGBTQIA+ owned brand, to create a co-branded “Made with Pride” t-shirt. A portion of proceeds from each shirt sold will benefit the Human Rights Campaign.

About Crystal Head Vodka

Multi-award-winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka, was created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander designed the iconic skull bottle as a symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment. Creativity is at the heart of Crystal Head Vodka, with the desire to inspire those who think differently and encourage their creative pursuits. Crystal Head Vodka uses only the highest-quality ingredients and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada, to create unique ultra-premium vodka expressions that are entirely additive-free. As a distinctive final touch, Crystal Head Vodka is filtered through layers of Herkimer Diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka produces three expressions of vodka: original, made from locally sourced Canadian corn, Aurora, crafted from English wheat and Onyx, which is Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Crystal Head Vodka is now sold in over 75 countries around the world.

For More Information:

https://www.crystalheadvodka.com