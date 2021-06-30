Dashfire RTD Cocktails And Hard Coffees Expand Distribution To New York, Wisconsin, And Alaska

Minnetonka, Minn. — Dashfire, a family-owned bitters and cocktail company based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is pleased to announce expansion of their ready-to-drink cocktails and hard coffees to three additional states: New York, Wisconsin, and Alaska. These high-proof, complex drinks in single-serve 100ml cans are based on popular classics and feature base spirits combined with Dashfire-made extracts and bitters. Dashfire was founded by husband and wife team Lee and Dawn Egbert.

“Adding these three new states to our distribution footprint is very exciting, and great timing,” says Lee. “Our cocktails are a perfect fit for everything that is great about summer, from golfing and grilling to camping and being on the lake at a cabin. Throw a few in a cooler and you’ve got a high-quality cocktail for wherever the summer takes you.”

In New York, Empire Merchants will distribute the canned Old Fashioned, Manhattan and White Russian, along with 750ml bottles and Café Dashfire Bourbon Cold Brew cans. Product will be available in coming weeks.

In Wisconsin, Capitol Husting are distributing the Old Fashioned, White Russian, and Manhattan in both cans and 750ml bottles, as well as the canned Martinez, the entire Café Dashfire hard coffee line, and Allspice, Old Fashioned, and Vintage Orange bitters.

In Alaska, Specialty Imports will distribute all six cocktails (in cans and bottles) and the entire Café Dashfire hard coffee line. Product will be available in coming weeks.

Dashfire canned cocktails include:

BOURBON OLD FASHIONED – Spirited with bourbon and a blend of four bitters, natural sugar cane juice, hint of cherry, vanilla, and chicory, this is about as pleasant an Old Fashioned as you can find.

ELDERFLOWER MARTINEZ – Designed to be appreciated by aficionados but also those new to this classic cocktail, this twist on a classic has a pleasant sweetness of pear, tartness of apricot, and the subtle aroma of elderflower.

FIG & CASCARA MANHATTAN – Made with rye whiskey, cream sherry, and bitters, elevated with the addition of Black Mission fig, Cascara cherry, vanilla, and rhubarb root.

LEMON & LAVENDER MARTINI – With subtle sweetness and an elegant aroma from lemon and lavender bitters, this is a classic with a twist.

POMEGRANATE EL PRESIDENTE – One of very few high-proof rum cocktails out there. Egbert’s version of this classic Cuban cocktail has housemade grenadine using pure pomegranate juice, and cane sugar.

CHAI WHITE RUSSIAN – Just plain fun and a joy to imbibe. Made with vodka, midwest heavy cream, and the already beautiful botanicals of the Chai’Walla bitters.

Café Dashfire includes:

Rum Café Mocha – Layers of individually-macerated botanicals such as cacao, chicory, vanilla and currants create a café-style mature Café Mocha. These flavors are enhanced by the addition of sweet Florida rum, buttery Wisconsin cream, and espresso which has been expertly roasted and rested to exact specifications.

Rum Golden Latte – Featuring botanicals including turmeric, nutmeg, and ginger combined with espresso roasted and rested to specifications by Five Watt Coffee, combined with delicious Wisconsin cream. In short, this latte is a reflection of expertise in blending flavors to create a truly complex beverage that is simply a pleasure to enjoy.

Bourbon Cold Brew – This cold brew also uses bourbon to complement the cold brew aromas, a literal sprinkle of sugar to bind the aromas, and coffee roasted to the ideal level and then rested for 14 days to bring out all the richness the bean can offer. A couple of hidden botanicals are added to boost both the bourbon and coffee aromas.

About Dashfire

Founded in 2012 by Lee and Dawn Egbert, Dashfire is a family-owned micro-distillery located in Minnetonka, MN that produces cocktail bitters, high-proof ready-to-drink cocktails, and the new line of Café Dashfire hard coffees. Learn more at dashfire.us and follow on Instagram at @dashfirebitters. Products are also in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Washington DC, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Minnesota.

For More Information:

https://www.dashfire.us