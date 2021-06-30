Dry Fly Distilling Welcomes Summer With A New Home

Spokane, Wash. — The last year certainly has been an eventful one and despite many obstacles, the folks at Dry Fly Distilling have not slowed down to even catch their breath. From the production of hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19 to their most ambitious efforts of relocating and expanding the distillery in downtown Spokane.

“We have literally been going non-stop for the last year,” said Dry Fly President and Founder Don Poffenroth. “We had plans in place before the pandemic for our distillery expansion and we have managed to push through these difficult times to make our vision a reality. There were many challenges, but seeing it come together has made it all worthwhile.”

The new 24,000 sq. ft. facility will increase the production capacity from 20,000 proof gallons to 75,000 with the ability to expand even further in the future. The distillery will start with four 650 proof gallon fermenters, but can house as many as 10 along with an additional column still. The bigger space will allow the bottling line to be optimized at 1000 bottle per hour and increase the canning capacity of the very popular “On the Fly” cocktails from 40 cans a minute to 100. With this expansion new jobs are also being created. Once the new distillery is fully operational, Dry Fly will go from 16 to 35 employees.

Along with the tremendous increase in production there are also other exciting changes that come with the new home. There will be a tasting room for visitors to sample product as well as to purchase their favorites, a full-service restaurant, offices and an event space for groups up to 50.

“We are really excited to have this extra room to move around,” said Poffenroth. “Along with increasing production, it is going to be so nice to have this showplace to welcome guests. We have some really great fans who come from all over to see us and we can’t wait to welcome them to the new distillery.­­ We also think it will be a great asset to the Spokane community which we love, with the new restaurant and the event space.”

Dry Fly expects to begin production in the new facility in July as well as have the tasting room and bottle shop ready for visitors. COVID restrictions permitting, they hope to have the restaurant operational later this summer.

About Dry Fly Distilling

Dry Fly Distilling began with Don Poffenroth and a good friend, knee-deep in a Pacific Northwest river, just outside the lie on a scenic bend. The two friends discussed how fortunate they were to live, work, and play in one of the most amazing places on earth. That conversation hatched an idea to find a way to share their mutual love of hand-crafted spirits and the natural beauty and purity of the Northwest. Dry Fly Distilling was born.

Dry Fly embraces the farm to bottle approach for all of their products. Grain is sourced from family farms located within 30 miles of the distillery. Dry Fly Gin also boasts a locally sourced botanical deck. With each product consumers can be sure they are getting the finest spirits available and it is a totally grain to glass operation.

Dry Fly launched in 2007 and continues to grow. All Dry Fly products, from the award-winning whiskies, vodka and gin can be found throughout the U.S. as well as internationally.

For More Information:

http://dryflydistilling.com/