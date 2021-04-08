EFFEN Vodka Announces 2021 Pride 365 Bottle in Collaboration with Non-Profit Allies

EFFEN Vodka just announced that it has partnered with non-profit organization Allies in Arts to launch the EFFEN Vodka 2021 Pride 365 bottle, in support of Allies in Arts’ mission of championing creatives in some of the most underrepresented communities – including those within the LGBTQQIA2S and Black communities.

In its celebration of Pride – not only during Pride Month, but year-round – EFFEN Vodka commissioned Chicago-based, LGBTQQIA2S artist and street muralist Sam Kirk to design the bottle, which celebrates the intersectionality and vibrancy of the Black and LGBTQQIA2S communities. The brand has also commissioned two members of the Allies in Arts community – queer nonbinary Afrolatinx artist Acacia Rodriguez and trans artist and activist Kyle Lasky – to create two sets of vinyl bottle decals for fans to decorate their EFFEN Vodka bottles at home.

This partnership continues EFFEN’s history of celebrating self-expression, supporting diversity and championing the LGBTQQIA2S community, including supporting organizations like Outfest.

The EFFEN Vodka 2021 Pride 365 Bottle contains EFFEN’s premium and smooth original vodka, and is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.99 per 750ml bottle. Fans 21+ can find the bottle at a location nearest to them at EFFENVodka.com. For every Pride 365 Bottle made, EFFEN is making a donation to Allies in Arts to support the nonprofit’s mission of empowering creative voices and providing fair-paid work for artists who identify as womxn, BIPOC and LGBTQQIA2S.

For More Information:

https://www.effenvodka.com/home/