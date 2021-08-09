Elenita Expands Distribution To Arizona With Hensley Beverage Company

Elenita, the world’s first sparkling mezcal RTD, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Hensley Beverage Company for statewide distribution in the Arizona market.

In preparation for the fall season, Elenita will be available statewide in Arizona in the first week of August. Through its partnership with Hensley, Elenita will be distributing its full portfolio of four flavors along with an eight can variety pack. The expansion to Arizona arrives after the brand’s successful launch in the Colorado Mountains, and continued growth in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and California.

“We’ve had our eye on Arizona since we first launched the brand – it makes a lot of sense for Elenita based on climate, lifestyle, demographic and the growth of RTDs & premium agave spirits” said Elenita Co-founder and CEO Jordan Dil. “Hensley is an ideal partner for Elenita since they understand and share our vision for how to build the Elenita brand and have the ability to execute at the highest level. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to work with their amazing team and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“Hensley is excited to partner with Elenita in Arizona” said Nate Dworkin, VP Brand Management at Hensley Beverage Company. “Elenita has developed a product that celebrates Mezcal in an incredibly approachable and delicious way. We can’t wait for Arizonans to try them!”

Crafted with 100% Agave Espadín Mezcal, an artisanal mezcal distilled in Oaxaca, Elenita is bold, authentic, and a little unexpected. The smokey nectar is combined with natural ingredients, juices, and sparkling water to create an easy drinking, balanced flavor profile. Bottled in colorful, beautifully designed 12oz slim cans with 5% ABV, Elenita’s distinct flavors include Cucumber Lime Basil, Pineapple Jalapeno, Strawberry Mule, and Passionfruit Paloma. Elenita aims to bring the vibrant and nuanced world of mezcal and Mexican culture into people’s everyday moments. The company welcomed two new flavors in May – a light and refreshing twist on a classic mule cocktail, the Strawberry Mule mixes Elenita’s iconic mezcal with fresh strawberries and ginger for added complexity, where the Passionfruit Paloma combines juicy passionfruit and grapefruit to complement and balance the agave’s unique flavor.

About Elenita

Elenita was founded by friends and classmates Jordan Dil and Mikel Noriega during their MBA at UCLA Anderson. Looking to break out of the traditional corporate mold, and follow a less traveled entrepreneurial path, they were inspired by their love of mezcal to create something new and special. On their trips to Oaxaca and Mexico City, the two, along with friends, immersed themselves in the world of mezcal and experienced the entirety of its mysticism, and soon after, Elenita was born. Encouraged by evolving consumer excitement around mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in the U.S., and by the thriving demand for convenient, yet high-quality Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage options, they knew the time was right to embark on their Elenita journey. The brand is just over one year old and expanding distribution, as more-and-more retailers are captivated by the first Sparkling Mezcal RTD.

About Hensley

Hensley Beverage Company (founded in 1955 and Arizona’s largest beverage distributor) is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler, and Show Low. As a result of its focus on core competencies of service, integrity, and quality products, the company has been recognized locally and nationally as a leader in the community and the beverage industry.

For More Information:

https://drinkelenita.com/