Fishers Island Lemonade Announces Expansion Of Markets And Leadership Appointment

NEW YORK, NY – Following on the heels of Fishers Island Lemonade’s first-ever line extension, the award-winning, craft cocktail in a can recognized by Drizly as one of the fastest growing canned beverages, proudly announces exciting new market expansion developments and a leadership appointment as the brand continues to sustain its high-growth trends and rise in consumer demand. Effective starting in June, Fishers Island Lemonade will increase its availability and distribution footprint with the addition of two markets along the east coast, Maryland and Delaware, with newly appointed Breakthru Beverage Group. Effective last month, Empire Merchants Distributor took over distribution of Fishers Island Lemonade in its home state of New York.

Additionally, Fishers Island Lemonade is announcing the appointment of a key leadership hire, Marketing Executive Russell Pareti, hired in December 2020 as the company’s first-ever Chief Marketing Officer responsible for leading all strategic brand marketing and positioning to sustain the brand’s high growth in 2021 and beyond. He joins Fishers Island Lemonade with an extensive background of leading iconic brands across the spirits and consumer products industries, previously serving as SVP of Marketing at Stoli Group USA and CMO of Cincoro Tequila.

“2021 is shaping up to be a game-changing year for us, the biggest for our company since we launched in 2014,” said Bronya Shillo, founder of Fishers Island Lemonade. “We have built out the team to help lead our new family of Fishers Island Lemonade offerings, the launch of our new brand campaign, and growing our distribution footprint with two new key markets. We’re very proud of our growth over the years and are now focused on taking it to the next level. We thank everyone who has helped us get here, and look forward to an exciting future with new partners, retailers, and members of the Fishers Island Lemonade family.”

Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), a top-selling craft cocktail in a can in New England and the Northeast, was launched by Shillo in 2014. It’s one of the only canned cocktail brands crafted with a dual-spirits base, combining premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon, and honey. The recipe was inspired by the signature house cocktail, the “FIL”, which was served at The Pequot Inn on Fishers Island, NY, and was owned and operated by Shillo’s family.

Last month the brand announced a family of new offerings including Fishers Island Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Fishers Island Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), and Fishers Island Fizz (5% ABV), which are priced with an SRP of $15.99 for a 4-pack of cans. Additionally, the brand innovated outside the can with new Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Popsicles (7% ABV) and are available in a 10-pack with an SRP of $27.99. Each of the new releases recently took home Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards. The full Fishers Island Lemonade family portfolio is made with high-quality distilled spirits and is gluten-removed. In addition to Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, it’s also available on Drizly and across the United States on the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site.

About Fishers Island Lemonade

Launched on Memorial Day 2014 by Bronya Shillo, Fishers Island Lemonade was one of the first canned cocktail brands to hit shelves. A dual-spirits recipe of premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon and honey is the base for the family of spiked lemonades, which now include Fishers Island Spiked Tea, Fishers Island Pink Flamingo, Fishers Island Fizz and Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Popsicles. The original Fishers Island Lemonade canned cocktail was inspired by the signature drink, locally referred to as the “FIL,” which was served at The Pequot Inn which Bronya’s family-owned and operated on Fishers Island, NY. It was there that Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them wherever they went. Fishers Island Lemonade has been awarded for its quality with Double Gold Medals at the 2021 SIP Awards for the new flavor lineup, in addition to Gold Medals at the 2020 Denver International Spirits Competition and 2020 SIP Awards for Fishers Island Lemonade Original. Furthermore, it has been recognized as one of fastest growing canned cocktail brands in the industry and was awarded Impact’s Hot Prospect Spirits Brands in 2020.

For More Information:

https://filemonade.com