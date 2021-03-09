Four World Champion Boxers Partner on Tequila Brand

Saratoga Springs, NY – One may think that boxing and tequila make strange bedfellows, but former Manhattan ADA turned boxing promoter and founder of One With Life Organic Tequila (OWL) Lisa Elovich begs to differ as she embarks on a new partnership with four world champions.

The team of boxers joining the brand include Teofimo Lopez, the current unified Lightweight World Champion and the youngest four-belt champion in the history of boxing; Hall of Fame Heavyweight Champion Larry Holmes; Lightweight Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini; and “The Real Million Dollar Baby,” Maureen Shea Carranza, a WBC & IFBA Featherweight Champion.

“Both boxing and tequila are sexy, exciting and have a passionate fan base,” noted Elovich who draws a lot of parallels between life and boxing from her time as a promoter. “If you aren’t fully engaged in the present, whether in life or in the ring, you can get punched in the face figuratively…or quite literally if you’re a boxer. My new business partners understand the One With Life philosophy better than anybody as you don’t become a champion by losing focus and getting knocked out.”

By bringing on the cadre of champions, Elovich hopes to amplify her message of courage, fortitude, compassion and exuberance; something all of them exemplify in spades. After leaving law, Elovich discovered the joys of a centered, holistic life leading her to embark on a journey to motivate others; first as a life coach and now through OWL, an organic, sustainably-farmed tequila that sheds light on the importance of living a truly balanced and full life.

The fighters seem to all agree:

“In life, just as in boxing, you’ve got to put in the work and then celebrate the right way. I look forward to helping One With Life takeover the tequila industry the way I did the lightweight division…with hard work and just being better.” – Teofimo Lopez

“Every Champ has a great story and it is the same with One With Life. The same characteristics that make a great champion, make a great tequila: Hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence. That’s what makes One With Life the champion of tequilas.” – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini

“OWL tequila reminds me of me. A powerful combination that’s going to knock out the competition. That’s why I’m part of the team. Together, we cannot be beat. And I should know, I fought and beat some of the greatest of all time.” – Larry Holmes

“The message of living One With Life is deeply personal to me. Nothing is handed to female fighters, you have to earn it. Whether surviving domestic abuse or becoming a two-time world champion, I needed to learn to stay present in the moment and continuously strive to be One With Life every day.” – Maureen Shea Carranza

Together the team of fighters will bring a message of “spirit” to One With Life’s critically acclaimed (94-pt rating from Wine Enthusiast) additive-free tequila. The esteemed team of pugilists believes they can go mano y mano with the leading ultra-premium brands by working hard and rolling with the punches in this fast growing and highly competitive industry. “After all, the Universe is in our corner,” said Elovich.

One with Life Organic Tequila is hand crafted from sustainably grown and farmed Blue Agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Each agave plant is harvested for OWL at the height of ripeness, and then roasted in a clay oven adhering to traditional tequila production practices. The roasted and shredded blue agave is naturally fermented and double distilled in stainless steel tanks. There are absolutely no additives, sweeteners or glycerin used in making OWL Organic Tequila. This carefully monitored process results in a clean and flavorful tasting ultra-premium tequila. OWL Organic Tequila is available online via ReserveBar.com, and also at many fine retailers around the country. One With Life Organic Tequila is imported by MHW, Ltd., Manhasset, NY.

For More Information:

http://www.onewithlifetequila.com