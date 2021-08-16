Freeland Spirits Expands With New Distributor, Retail Partnerships & Second Tasting Room

Portland, Ore. – Freeland Spirits is now making its craft gins and bourbons available in more markets with three new distribution partners, a new e-commerce function and a second tasting room in Lake Oswego, Ore.

After a surprisingly strong 2020—marked by a 100% increase in sales compared to 2019 sales — Freeland Spirits Founder Jill Kuehler determined that the time was right for growth. “We weathered 2020 far better than expected, doubling sales, from 2019,” said Kuehler. “Our success inspired us to take on some exciting new projects to grow our brand and bring our delicious spirits to more thirsty drinkers.”

Expanded Distribution & E-commerce Functionality

With its new distribution partnerships, Freeland Spirits will now be available in seven states (OR, WA, CA, NV, MT, ID, and NY). Freeland Spirits has partnered with Elenteny Imports in New York, Young’s Market Company/ RNDC in California, and Summit Spirits & Wine in Nevada. Freeland Spirits also will be available in Idaho and Montana (both control states).

In addition, Freeland has a new “Buy Now” feature on its website, making its spirits available for ordering in 40 states. Freeland Spirits also are available on Mash & Grape Caskers and Flaviar and as well as on Spirit Hub in IL, ND, NE and NH.

Pandemic Pivots Paid Off

When the pandemic forced shut-downs in Portland and across the country, the Freeland Spirits team acted fast to open up the Freeland “Booze-Thru,” a drive-through pick-up shop in its tasting room parking lot where customers could pick up orders of spirits bottles and cocktail kits placed online.

“We sold more cocktail kits than we thought possible–hundreds per week, every week –and were so humbled by the support we got from current and new customers,” said Kuehler. “We’re keeping the Booze-Thru open because it’s such a convenient way for customers to shop. It was a big part of why we were able to do so well in 2020.”

Second Tasting Room

Freeland is also bringing the Portland area more women-made spirits with a second tasting room slated to open in September in Lake Oswego, Ore., just 15 minutes south of Portland. “Lake Oswego has so much to offer spirits and cocktail lovers, foodies, and shoppers,” says Kuehler. “When the right space became available, we knew we wanted to jump on it quickly. We’re excited to bring our spirits and cocktails to this vibrant community!”

The new tasting room will be located at 310 N. State St. Suite 108 in Lake Oswego. Guests can enjoy mini cocktail flights and all Freeland craft spirits and canned cocktails will be available for retail purchase, along with complementary products from local artisans including Portland Syrups Co. and Trail Toddy.

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother who (somewhat ironically) was a lifelong nondrinker but taught her that women can be whatever they want to be. Partner and Master Distiller Molly Troupe became America’s youngest master distiller in 2013 after earning her Master’s degree in Distillation from Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University. Freeland Spirits has a grain-to-glass philosophy and creates superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer.

Freeland believes in celebrating female-identifying individuals who share their passion for busting through glass ceilings and challenging convention through its Free Spirits program. Freeland Spirits also supports fellow artisans in its community, using locally grown grains and featuring locally made mixers and other products in its cocktail kits and tasting rooms.

The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes American gin (SRP $35.95), London Dry gin (SRP $35.95), bourbon (SRP $48.95), Genever-inspired Geneva (SRP $43.95) and two canned cocktails (Gin and Rose Tonic and French 75; $16.99 per 4-pack). For more information, visit freelandspirits.com.

For More Information:

https://www.freelandspirits.com/