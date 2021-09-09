Germain-Robin Introduces Single Barrel Pinot Noir Brandy, Aged 19 Years

Napa, Calif. — Germain-Robin’s newest release, Single Barrel Pinot Noir aged 19 years, marks the brand’s first new single barrel product since joining the E. & J. Gallo (Gallo) spirits family four years ago. Crafted exclusively from Pinot Noir grapes grown in California’s bucolic Anderson Valley in coastal Mendocino County, the brandy pays homage to Germain-Robin’s distinctive heritage of being among the first to ever distill California Pinot Noir grapes in the history of brandy making.

The Pinot Noir Single Barrel is double distilled in Prulho Charentais pot stills in 2001 and aged for 19 years in heirloom Limousin oak barrels. Beautifully capturing the fruit character of the grape on both the nose and the palate, this expression sets a new standard of excellence in brandy. Aromas of stone fruit and barrel spice open up on the bold palate to signature notes of cherry, dried herbs and coffee, complemented by the brandy’s weight and depth. Earthy layers of oak and a touch of leather give way on the bright, lengthy finish to hints of apricot and Bing cherry.

“Hubert Germain-Robin and I shared a simple vision: to make the best brandy possible,” said Gallo’s Vice President of Distilling David Warter. “And I believe we’re delivering on that vision. The lot behind this release stood out among a multitude of barrels because of its true Pinot Noir characteristics of red fruit that can hold oak. We selected Pinot Noir to honor the path blazed by our visionary founders who revolutionized brandy making in the early 1980s when they were among the first to distill California Pinot Noir grapes.”

That decision would change the face of brandy making forever. When acquiring Germain-Robin, Gallo pledged to uphold the legacy established by Hubert Germain-Robin and Co-founder Ansley Coale — and the 19-year Pinot Noir Single Barrel does just that while also showcasing exciting innovations that lie ahead.

On September 8th, the Pinot Noir Single Barrel (SRP: $250) will be released exclusively at California Brandy House in Napa, followed by a limited release to select markets. Gallo opened California Brandy House last year to raise awareness of premium California brandies such as Germain-Robin. This is the first single barrel release in a planned series.

About Germain-Robin

Germain-Robin began as the unlikely union of two creative minds: Ansley J Coale Jr., a professor driving along a Northern California highway, and Hubert Germain-Robin, a hitchhiking Cognac distiller. The two created Germain-Robin in 1982, the first California Brandy that broke free from the constraints of Cognac. This is a spirit designed to celebrate the full richness and complexity of California wine grapes—unlike most brandies, which are made from a single, neutrally flavored grape variety. Each bottle of Germain-Robin is hand-distilled and bottled in extremely small-batches, using Alembic Cognac stills and ancient artisan techniques perfected over the centuries. Acquired by E. & J. Gallo Winery in 2017, Germain-Robin continues its unrivaled pursuit of excellence today–advancing the art of fine California Brandy into a new era.

