Gothic Gin Announces New Strategic Partnership With Iconic Rose Bowl Stadium

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Gothic Gin announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with the Rose Bowl Stadium and the Brookside Golf Club. The San Francisco-based craft spirit is pouring specialty cocktails, made with its award-winning gin, and offering tastings at all upcoming Rose Bowl Stadium events.

“We are excited to partner with Gothic Gin on this new and exciting venture as we look forward to welcoming fans back inside our historic venue in just a few weeks,” said Jens Weiden, Chief Revenue Officer of the Rose Bowl Operating Company. “We always want to provide our fans and clients with the finest beverage options in the market and with this new partnership, we believe we do just that.”

Gothic Gin was created in 2018 in the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona, Spain. Founder, Chris Klug, having studied distillation and viticulture for decades perfected his gin while pursuing a successful career in technology. Every element is handpicked, handcrafted, and sustainably sourced from the finest ingredients and botanicals available from around the world.

“Our gin is really different because of our corn-based spirit and unique process with eucalyptus and Valencia orange peel,” said CEO and Founder, Chris Klug. “The partnership with the Rose Bowl Stadium gives us an amazing platform to bring this internationally recognized spirit to Los Angeles and beyond.”

Guests will be able to enjoy Gothic Gin throughout the Terry Donahue Pavilion on Rose Bowl Stadium event days. Be sure to visit the Gothic Gin Bar on Level D where specialty drinks featuring Gothic Gin will be served as well as at the Brookside Golf Clubhouse located at the Brookside Golf Course.

About Gothic Gin

The taste of Gothic Gin delivers distinct, clean botanicals from around the world. It takes you on a journey to Barcelona, Spain and captures the spirit of the Gothic Quarter. The bouquet conjures a lively fragrant nightlife, while the taste invites a subtle, relaxed finish.

Gothic Gin is the World Gin Awards 2019 Gold Medal winner and 2020 category “Best” winner for Contemporary Style Gin from the United States of America.

As a socially and environmentally responsible company, we believe in protecting our planet, firmly opposing oppression, and creating a more equitable world for everyone. We have pledged 5% of our profits, dedicated to philanthropic projects that align with our values.

About the Rose Bowl Stadium

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses’ Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, concerts including Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and U2, international and Premier League soccer matches, and the World’s Largest Flea Market.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game.

For More Information:

https://gothicgin.com