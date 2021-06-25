GREY GOOSE Essences Partners With Multi-Platinum Recording Artist SZA For “In Bloom” Virtual Experience

HAMILTON, Bermuda — GREY GOOSE Essences, the all-new line of low-calorie vodkas infused with real fruit and botanical essences, is pleased to announce a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist SZA. She will serve as a creative consultant, lending her bold and expressive artistry to In Bloom, a one-of-a-kind virtual music experience where she’ll perform new music from her upcoming sophomore album for the first time. The global event will be streamed on YouTube on Thursday, July 1st, and filmed at Wisdome, an immersive art and music dome park in Los Angeles.

“Working with an iconic brand like GREY GOOSE and getting to be their Creative Consultant has been a great experience,” said SZA. “Essences are everything I look for in a spirit—crisp, light, smooth, and full of flavor. The opportunity felt like a perfect match to me. I love incorporating elements of nature into my performances and the fruits botanicals and herbs in Essences provide a great template for that. I feel like ‘In Bloom’ really captures where I’m at right now, especially after a year and a half of lockdown, which is also why it feels like the best place to debut some of my new material. I’m so excited for my fans to see this performance.”

A virtual celebration

Starting today, consumers aged 21 and over can reserve their spot for In Bloom by signing up via greygoose.com/inbloom. On July 1st, each attendee will receive a reminder to tune into SZA’s YouTube channel at 9:00PM EST / 6:00PM PST for the virtual performance. They’ll also have access to exclusive content, such as recipes to make one of the signature Essences fizz cocktails at home. With a refreshing and effervescent taste, the Essences Fizz is a simple serve that packs a flavorful punch and is customizable with several different garnish options. It’s sure to complete the In Bloom viewing experience, no matter where you’re watching from.

Utilizing innovative production methods to blend virtual and live-action set pieces, the one-night-only performance will embody the extraordinary nature and exuberant taste of Essences. Created in collaboration by both SZA and First Tube Media, In Bloom will be filmed with meticulously choreographed drone technology, alongside a traditional Steadicam, so as to animate SZA’s Essences vision and fluid, blooming choreography in an unparalleled, 360-degree format. The unique set design will feature dramatic greenery throughout a tunnel that leads up to the main dome stage with a lush garden and a variety of pulsating lights and graphics.

“We’re very excited to be working with a creative maverick like SZA to help bring the world of GREY GOOSE Essences to life,” said GREY GOOSE Vice President North America, Aleco Azqueta. “For a spirit with such lively and distinctive flavor expressions, we knew we had to partner with someone just as vibrant and innovative. As a big fan of SZA myself, I know she’s the perfect choice to immerse consumers in this new world. Her ability to take fans on a journey through her music is unparalleled and we can’t wait for everyone to see how Essences have inspired her performance. Without giving too much away, I’ll just say to expect the unexpected.”

Real fruit and botanical infusions for mindful sippers

The biggest innovations since GREY GOOSE Vodka, Essences are fragrant and full of bright, herbaceous flavors. Each expression transforms simple soda serves into delicious cocktails with just a handful of natural ingredients. Designed for those who sip mindfully, Essences offers an ABV of 30% and contains no artificial ingredients, sugar or carbs*. Like all GREY GOOSE products, they’re gluten-free and made without compromise; each bottle fuses a light, smooth taste with a delectable fruit and botanical flavor palate. The trio of expressions include the bright and citrusy Strawberry & Lemongrass, the floral, yet savory White Peach & Rosemary, and the dewy and peppery Watermelon & Basil.

For more information about the virtual music experience, please visit greygoose.com/inbloom and follow @greygoose and @sza on all social platforms for exciting updates and teases in the weeks ahead.

GREY GOOSE Essences is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with a SRP of $29.99 USD for 750mL. GREY GOOSE Essences can be purchased at Drink GREY GOOSE in individual bottles or in the GREY GOOSE Essences Fizz cocktail kit with sparkling soda water, fresh garnishes, and 50ml sizes of all three flavors.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE Essences Vodka infused with real fruit and botanical essences, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L’Orange and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

