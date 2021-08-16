Heimat New York Introduces Elderflower To Its Portfolio of Liqueurs

Heimat New York, a New-York based maker of seasonal, award-winning craft liqueurs, has expanded its portfolio with the addition of an Elderflower liqueur. Crafted using hand picked flowers from a Hudson Valley farm, the liqueur is a more fragrant, less sweet alternative to traditional Elderflower liqueurs and only produced once a year when the flowers are at their peak blossom.

“Our Elderflower liqueur is wonderfully fragrant and delicate with a complex and long lingering finish,” says Ute Londrigan, founder of Heimat New York. “By using fresh elderflower, rather than extract so commonly found in other liqueurs, we are able to bring forward the true beauty of the elderflower blossom. The liqueur can wonderfully heighten a spritz or cocktails made with various spirits.”

Heimat New York’s Elderflower liqueur (18% ABV) is available in 375ml (SRP $29) and 100ml (SRP $14) bottles from the brand’s distribution partner Soilair Selection and can be found at select retail stores in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and online retailers in Illinois, North Dakota, New Hampshire and Nebraska.

ABOUT HEIMAT NEW YORK

Founded in 2018, Heimat New York is a small-batch producer of seasonal, award-winning craft liqueurs made in the heart of New York State. Traditionally crafted by founder Ute Londrigan, just as her grandmother did 100 years ago, these not overly sweet liqueurs are 100% natural and only produced once a year, using fresh ingredients sourced from all Upstate New York farms, at the height of flavor and ripeness. Crafted in small batches, liqueurs are naturally filtered for full body and expression. Heimat New York’s collection of liqueurs includes Rhubarb, White Peach, Raspberry, Blackberry, Cranberry, Bosc Pear, Nectarine and Elderflower. Available on NewYorkCraftSpirits.com; Wine & Spirit retailers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania; and online retailers in Illinois, North Dakota, New Hampshire and Nebraska.

For More Information:

https://www.heimatny.com/