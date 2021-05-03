High West Introduces Limited Edition Rendezvous Rye Featuring Exclusive Artwork By Ed Mell

PARK CITY, Utah — High West Distillery & Saloon, Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, releases an exclusive rendition of Rendezvous Rye, an award-winning blend of straight rye whiskeys. The limited release label on the limited release features custom artwork crafted by the iconic Ed Mell, an artist whose timeless Western landscapes bring to life High West’s signature spirit. In keeping with the essence of the original High West labels, Ed crafted the new Rendezvous Rye label to reflect a New West, Meets Old West aesthetic, boasting warm earth tones and a contemporary-inspired cowboy scene. This latest release of Rendezvous Rye will be available beginning Monday, May 3.

“High West’s newest version of our signature Rendezvous Rye gives whiskey enthusiasts plenty of reasons to toast this season,” High West General Manager Daniel Schear said. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ed Mell on the custom label, a look and feel which embodies the spirit of the West in a single bottle.”

This limited edition kicks off High West’s transition of the Distillery’s flagship whiskey to a seasonal release. Showcasing the older, more distinguished side of rye whiskey, Rendezvous Rye has evolved to include more of High West’s own coveted pot still rye which brings elements of dried fruit, leather, and candied ginger to the final product. This increased depth and dried stone fruit complexity gives patrons an unforgettable bottle to add to their collection of annual releases featured year to year.

A blend of straight rye whiskeys, this season’s Rendezvous Rye reveals notes of poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, and tanned leather on a well-used wooden work bench. Robust flavors of persimmon, dried apricot, snickerdoodle, ginger chews, walnut sauce, and spiced caramels in a cedar gift box are followed by a decadent finish of cocoa nibs, allspice, and toasted oak.

High West Rendezvous Rye will be available beginning May 3. The spirit can be purchased locally at High West General Store in Old Town Park City, High West Distillery on Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship, Utah, or state liquor stores for $69.99 per bottle.The bottle will be available nationwide in store and online by the end of May.

About High West

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West’s passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West offers an outstanding collection of highly rated whiskeys in finer liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in all 50 U.S. states and internationally.

High West was honored to receive Whisky Advocate’s prestigious Distiller of the Year award in 2016. The ultimate authority on whisky said, “High West delivers innovative and delicious whiskeys, expands the definition of what it is to be a distiller, and pioneered a successful new paradigm for craft distilling.”

High West’s must-visit locations include our High West Distillery in Wanship, Utah, a 30,000 square foot world-class distillery and visitor center featuring educational tours and High West’s unique country-western cuisine; and our High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including earning Best Après Ski Bar in Utah by USA TODAY’s 10Best being named a finalist in the 2020 Park City’s Best Awards for Best Après Ski, a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

For More Information:

https://www.highwest.com/