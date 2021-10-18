Hood River Distillers Releases New Flavored Whisky: Sinfire Sriracha Honey

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Distillers has unveiled the newest addition to its popular Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky portfolio — Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky. This new addition to the Sinfire portfolio is the first of its kind to hit the market.

Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky combines the smooth, rich notes of a balanced whisky and the spicy sweetness from Sriracha and honey. Available in both 50ml and 750ml sizes.

“We are very excited to shake things up in the flavored whisky category with such a unique and exciting flavor combination. The blend of Sriracha and honey takes the consumer on a rollercoaster of flavors from sweet to spicy and back again,” says Zack Crowe, Marketing Brand Manager at Hood River Distillers.

Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky (35% ABV/70 proof) is recommended as a chilled shot, but it is also delicious mixed in your favorite whisky cocktail to give it a serious kick. Sinfire Sriracha Honey is currently available in Oregon and Washington and will be introduced to additional states in the near future with a suggested retail price of $15.95 (750ml).

About Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies

Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky, Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky, Sinfire Vanilla Cinnamon Whisky, and Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky are all products of Hood River Distillers, Inc. Sinfire Whiskies have limitless serving options, served in warm or cold cocktail recipes, on the rocks or straight up for sipping. For more information on Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies, visit the brand online at sinfirewhisky.com, or on Facebook and Instagram @SinfireWhisky.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline Vodka, Big Gin, Batanga Tequila, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail’s End Bourbon, Clear Creek, McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt, Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies, Lucid Absinthe Supérieure, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, Double Mountain Hopped Whiskey, Lewis and Clark, HRD Vodka and the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit hrdspirits.com.

https://www.sinfirewhisky.com/whisky/sriracha-honey