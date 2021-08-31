Hornitos Tequila And San Francisco Giants Team Up For “Winning Shot” Contest

Top tequila brand Hornitos Tequila announced that it’s teaming up with California’s very own San Francisco Giants on the “Winning Shot” contest, where fans aged 21+ can take a shot on and off the field for the opportunity to win up to $1,000,000 in cash by submitting the shot(s) they want to take in life to better themselves and progress their community – whether that be starting a new business, becoming a performer or starting a charity.

California-based fans can head to HornitosAShotWorthTaking.com and submit a brief description of the shot they’re looking to take. Ten finalists will then be selected to participate in “The Winning Shot” event on the field at Oracle Park on November 2 where they will have the chance to take a swing at winning up to $1,000,000 if they hit a home run out of the park and into McCovey Cove.

WHAT: “The Winning Shot” contest/event, curated by Hornitos Tequila and the San Francisco Giants

WHEN: Entries are open now until October 3, with the event set to take place on November 2

WHERE: Oracle Park

WHY: Hornitos Tequila has a history of supporting fans in their shot-taking journeys toward achieving their aspirations. With “The Winning Shot,” Hornitos aims to celebrate aspiring shot-takers and provide them a once in a lifetime experience in partnership with the San Francisco Giants.

HOW:

Step 1 : Submit your shot worth taking via hornitosashotworthtaking.com/ and tell us how a cash prize will help you take your shot in life. Whether that’s running a marathon, climbing a mountain or starting a new business – Hornitos wants to help you make your shot happen.

Submissions will be judged and scored based on relevance, originality and creativity.

Submissions will be judged and scored based on relevance, originality and creativity. Step 3: We will select ten finalists to participate in an on-field contest on November 2nd at Oracle Park – home of the San Francisco Giants. Finalists will compete in a batting competition for the cash prize. Grand Prize: $1,000,000 for a home run splash hit into McCovey Cove. First Place: $100,000 for a home run hit. Runner Up: Up to $3,000 for any hit in fair territory.

https://www.hornitosashotworthtaking.com/