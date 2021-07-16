ImpEx Beverages Announces Debut Of Independent Bottling Line The ImpEx Collection

San Francisco, Calif — Sam Filmus and Chris Uhde of ImpEx Beverages announced the debut of The ImpEx Collection with Edition One. This edition, which features Scotch Whisky, World Whisky, and Rum expressions, marks the end of a long journey and a realization of a dream for the company’s President and Vice President.

About the selection process, Sam Filmus, President of ImpEx Beverages, said, “Finding the symphony of nose, palate, and finish is key. Sometimes we are looking for the original style the distillery offers and other times it’s about finding the surprise cask that is totally different from the norm. For us it’s about making sure those truly special gems don’t get lost and being able to bring unique and special options to the customer.”

Chris Uhde, Vice President of ImpEx Beverages, added, “There is a lot of great whisky out there and choosing a cask for The ImpEx Collection is always a very carefully thought-out process. When selecting a cask, I ask myself three questions:

“Is it delicious?” “Would I be proud to share and enjoy this whisky with friends?” “Does the cask fit in a complementary way with the other casks being offered in the release?”

Only if the answer to all three is “Yes!” then I have found a cask worth including in The ImpEx Collection.” In addition to Single Casks, The ImpEx Collection includes vattings of multiple casks of fine spirits and small-scale batches of unaged spirits like mezcal. Production size is always small, because spirits this special are always rare. Once they’re consumed, they live on only in memory.

The ImpEx Collection is inclusive and inviting, welcoming people to branch out beyond what they’re familiar with and try something new. These bottles are meant to be shared, whether for special occasions or simply among friends. Edition One features the following expressions:

SCOTCH WHISKY:

The ImpEx Collection 25 yo Springbank Cask #94 (1993 Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish)

The ImpEx Collection 40 yo Blend Cask #34 (1980 Sherry Butt)

The ImpEx Collection 28 yo Cameronbridge Cask #115125 (1982 Sherry Butt)

The ImpEx Collection 12 yo Caol Ila Cask #313250 (2008 Hogshead)

The ImpEx Collection 14 yo Glen Elgin Cask #9800012 (2006 Bourbon Barrel)

The ImpEx Collection 21 yo Orkney Cask #58 (1999 HHD)

WORLD WHISKY:

The ImpEx Collection 3 yo M&H Cask #2017-0123 (2017 ex-Bourbon finished in ex-PX Sherry HHD)

RUM:

The ImpEx Collection 13 yo Clarendon Cask #654MBKB (2007 Oak Barrel)

The Impex Collection 13 yo Longpond Cask #11ITP (2007 Oak Barrel)

The ImpEx Collection 15 yo Longpond Cask #21VRW (2005 Oak Barrel)

When asked what was the most special part of the experience, Sam & Chris both agreed that it was the support of industry friends like Oliver Chilton, Tal Chotiner, Tomer Goren, Joshua Hatton, and Susannah Skiver Barton that made all of the difference. “Their willingness to work with us on this project to help bring it to a successful launch was amazing, we couldn’t have done it without them” Sam said. With its launch, excited consumers can begin to look for these amazing expressions on store shelves in specialty retailers across the US.

About ImpEx Beverages

In 2008, a new chapter began for Sam Filmus, after years in the business captaining JVS Imports. With ImpEx Beverages, his vision was to import premium and rare spirits from around the world, with a special emphasis on the best of what Scotland has to offer. In 2018, Chris Uhde joined Sam as his business partner in ImpEx Beverages and together they have expanded the portfolio and vision for ImpEx. Now, ImpEx boasts an impressive portfolio, including some of the most notable small to medium sized distilleries and independent bottlers. ImpEx Beverages imports Whisky, Gin, Rum, and Mezcal from Scotland, Belgium, Wales, Japan, Israel, and Mexico with future anticipated additions from unexpected destinations. We also feature a fine line of Liqueurs and Cordials produced in the US. Regardless of your preference, you are sure to find something that pleases from the ImpEx Beverages Portfolio.

For More Information:

http://impexcollection.com/