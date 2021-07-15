Introducing New Liqueur: Fleur Charmante

Fleur Charmante, a new French liqueur, is now available to add to your back bar. Crafted with a blend of fruits and herbs, this spirit’s flavor can stand alone, but blends effortlessly with other liquors to create elegant cocktails. Fleur Charmante – which means Charming Flower – embodies the spirit and tradition of cocktail making with modern flair.

Made in the Saint Sauvant in the Saintonge area of France by expert distillers, Fleur Charmante begins with a simple base. Then a maceration of blackcurrant, raspberry, and cherry fruits are followed by a petite bouquet of natural violet, lavender, and jasmine essence. This creates a liqueur that is both lush in flavor and superb in elegance and style – hence, ‘charming flower.’

The blend of all-natural flavors and botanicals draws inspiration from a Golden Age of cocktail making –a time where creativity, artistry and style collided in a coup. But with true modern flair, Fleur Charmante is versatile as a liqueur – it can be mixed with a number of spirits, or simply poured over crushed ice and soda water with a twist of lemon for a low alcohol aperitif.

The goal in creating Fleur Charmante was to craft a liqueur that is accessible to simple cocktails at home but can also be used by expert mixologists in their own creations. Fleur Charmante’s signature pour puts the liqueur’s unique fruit and botanical blend on display, and makes for a wonderful aperitif, or one can add vodka for a classic cocktail experience.

Signature Pour: The Charming Flower

Pour 4oz soda water over crushed ice, top with about 2oz of Fleur Charmante (shaken with vodka if desired) and serve with lemon peel.

Fleur Charmante is currently available in Florida, Georgia, New York, and South Carolina with expanded distribution coming soon to several states. Fleur Charmante is also available to ship to more than 40 states via the link on our website.

For More Information:

http://www.fleurcharmanteliqueur.com