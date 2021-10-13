Introducing The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao Whisky

New York, N.Y. — The Macallan has unveiled The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first limited edition whisky in an innovative new series of single malts that will see the brand progress its journey towards sustainable packaging.

Sustainability has been a constant guiding principle for The Macallan since it began crafting its single malt whisky in perfect harmony with the beautiful nature that surrounds The Macallan Estate in Scotland’s Speyside in 1824. Inspired by The Macallan’s deep-rooted connection to nature for nearly 200 years, The Harmony Collection is an exploration into the world of sustainable packaging. Fusing together innovative techniques with materials from the natural world at the end of their life to see them reborn with a renewed purpose.

To create the first edition in this new limited annual release series, The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan embarked on a unique journey to Girona, Spain, where she immersed herself in the world of chocolate, exploring the chocolate-making process and uncovering the distinctive flavor profiles. “As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavors to emerge,” said Polly Logan, The Macallan Whisky Maker.

Polly collaborated with world-renowned pastry chef, Jordi Roca, the youngest of the acclaimed Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, with whom The Macallan has a long-standing relationship. As part of the exploration, she visited Jordi’s famed chocolate factory, Casa Cacao in Girona and she also spent time with master chocolatier, Damian Allsop. Polly Logan, Whisky Maker for The Macallan said: “Working in collaboration with Jordi Roca, acknowledged as one of the best and most creative pastry chefs in the world, and with exceptional chocolatier, Damian Allsop, I went on a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity which goes into making chocolate.”

Through this unique experience, Polly drew inspiration from the duo’s passion, knowledge and creativity to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, searching the sherry seasoned oak casks maturing at The Macallan Estate to identify rare, indulgent chocolate notes. “The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a wonderful expression which brings together the world of whisky with the fascinating world of chocolate” said Polly Logan, Whisky Maker for The Macallan.

Jordi Roca said: “Our collaboration with The Macallan allows us to challenge our own creativity, and in this project, we have been allowed to play with cacao, which is one of my passions. Being able to inspire a whisky and to create a unique tasting experience has been wonderful.”

Crafted from a harmonious combination of European and American oak casks, the result is an exceptionally rich single malt whisky characterized by a deep, dark chocolate profile, which pairs perfectly with the richest chocolate for a luxurious sensorial experience. In homage to its chocolate inspiration, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is encased in a beautiful fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box, made using natural by-products in the chocolate-making process. The box is crafted without compromise using discarded husks from cacao pods and brings together The Macallan’s renowned craftsmanship with contemporary packaging techniques aimed at minimizing waste.

“For this expression, I sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry seasoned European oak casks and combined this with a vanilla note imparted by sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the slightly bitter chocolate note I had found. This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension” said Polly Logan, The Macallan Whisky Maker.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao will be available globally starting in October 2021 for a suggested retail price of $160.

In celebration of the worlds of whisky and chocolate coming together, The Macallan Scotch Whisky collaborated with the nation’s leading luxury handmade gourmet chocolate brand, Compartés Chocolate and CEO Jonathan Grahm who is known as one of the youngest and most prolific artisan chocolatiers in the country, to create a unique whisky and chocolate pairing tasting set. This limited edition tasting set (only 200 available for purchase) will highlight The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao and Compartés chocolates that compliment the whisky’s tasting notes for a multi-sensory experience.

The Macallan Harmony Collection: Rich Cacao & Compartés Chocolate Tasting Set will be available starting on November 8th, 2021 for pre-order exclusively on ReserveBar. The pairing tasting set includes a bottle of The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, a 10-piece box of custom-made chocolate from Compartés Chocolate inspired by the tasting notes of the whisky, a pairing guide to take you through the tasting journey as well as two of The Macallan glencairn glasses.

To pre-order and learn more about the whisky and chocolate pairing tasting set, visit Reservebar.com on November 8th, 2021.

Whisky Maker’s Notes: (ABV: 44%)

Color: Toasted cacao beans

Aroma: Chocolate fondant, honey, oak, zesty lime and ginger

Palate: Dark chocolate, honey, dates, vanilla and cinnamon

Finish: Long with rich chocolate

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate.

Crafted without compromise. Please savor The Macallan responsibly.

https://www.themacallan.com/en-us