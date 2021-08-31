Jägermeister Debuts “Night Lights” Short Film Featuring Global Superstar Post Malone To Support #SAVETHENIGHT

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Mast-Jägermeister US premieres short film “Night Lights” starring global music superstar Post Malone and shot by Academy Award-nominated director Zachary Heinzerling (“Cutie and the Boxer”). “Night Lights” is Post Malone’s tribute to the local businesses and communities impacted over the past year, in support of Jägermeister’s global #SAVETHENIGHT campaign to help bring life back to nightlife.

Starting September 2021, Limited Edition #SAVETHENIGHT bottles are available for purchase in select stores worldwide with a portion of proceeds from US sales benefiting NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), and a portion of proceeds from global sales going directly back to artists via Jägermeister’s Meister Fund – a financial support system for artists and creatives from the #SAVETHENIGHT Meister network. The innovatively designed bottle changes color when frozen at -18°c and visually represents the efforts of fans, supporters, and nightlife lovers to bring life back to nightlife.

Supporting Post Malone’s efforts to raise up communities and artists, Jägermeister is also a sponsor of Posty Fest taking place outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on October 30-31, 2021.

“We wanted to help raise awareness and send support to the whole nightlife community & anyone who’s been affected during these tough times,” said Post Malone. “All the artists, the creatives, the staff – this is for you.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Post Malone to uplift the nightlife communities near to his heart, and to launch a product that directly benefits those communities,” said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer Mast?-Jägermeister US. “Every purchase of the #SAVETHENIGHT Limited Edition bottle is an active investment in nightlife and brings independent venues one step closer to switching the lights on again.”

Next up, Post Malone will share his own nightlife story as part of Jägermeister’s “Our Stages, Our Stories” content series, reflecting on the importance of independent venues as a launchpad for his career and for musicians around the world. Post will also participate in an exclusive, intimate virtual meet and greet via a Meister Drop in on the #SAVETHENIGHT platform, giving a few lucky fans the chance to chat with Post. The award-winning, innovative digital platform on www.save-the-night.com was designed to connect creators and consumers in a personal manner, allowing for deeper connection between artists and fans.

Jägermeister is the official shot of NIVA and a proud supporter of #SaveOurStages, the ongoing movement geared towards safeguarding the independent live performance industry throughout the U.S. through the pandemic and beyond. Through “Our Stages, Our Stories,” Jägermeister and NIVA are helping to preserve the country’s most historic and iconic venues by shining a light on the individuals and stories that make up the heart and soul of the industry.

Jägermeister is built on the shoulders of nightlife and the artists, creatives and bartenders who have worked tirelessly to support the rituals of night. At the start of the pandemic, Jägermeister knew the negative impact it would have on these communities. As a result, Jägermeister launched its global #SAVETHENIGHT program which has included various charity initiatives to raise money for those whose passion, skill and hard work fuel and inspire the nightlife economy. #SAVETHENIGHT also raises awareness for the situation of thousands of creatives as well as the people that deeply miss going out and celebrating. For more information on #SAVETHENIGHT, visit save-the-night.com.

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is one of the world’s most successful liqueurs and available in 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

