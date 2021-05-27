La Adelita Tequila To Launch Caviar Collection

MIAMI, Florida – The critically acclaimed La Adelita Tequila Single Estate Tequila, is excited to introduce Adelita Caviar, three carefully curated and sustainably sourced caviar offerings (SRP, $90 – $140 per 1 oz.) in collaboration with the California Caviar Company, founded by Deborah Keane a.k.a the “Caviar Queen.” The caviars are the perfect accompaniments to La Adelita’s Blanco, Reposado and Cristalino Tequilas. The exclusive pairings selected in partnership with world-renowned Chef Matt Zubrod (The Little Nell, Aspen) will be available at key accounts nationwide and for online orders starting June 1.

La Adelita Tequila founder Chris Radomski and Chef Matt Zubrod worked tirelessly to choose the fish, terroir, salt and timing that would best elevate La Adelita Single Estate Tequilas. In the end, they opted for the following selections:

La Adelita Blanco & White Surgeon

This beautiful slate grey pearl with a verdant hue was selected to pair with La Adelita Blanco for its addicting creamy “sea butter” characteristics which marry perfectly with the he expression’s pungent aromas of lime-juiced agave leading to a zing of spiced vanilla bean on the tongue, with a warming effect that melts into a chocolate coating. Chef Matt Zubrod recommends lobster and avocado salad with hearts of palm to enhance this pairing.

La Adelita Reposado & Siberian Osetra

These jet black, medium-size eggs with full sea flavor and nice pop, pair beautifully with a glass of La Adelita Reposado. Perfumed with dill and just-ripened agave, this expression is semi-sweet yet buffered by salinity; toffee, oak, and walnut. The edgy texture grips and almost tightens the tongue before a bold finish of tobacco and mocha. To truly enjoy the combination, Chef suggests joining with a potato cake and smoked salmon.

La Adelita Cristalino & Kaluga Hybrid

This large firm bead and bronze color packs a full flavor with notable minerality. Consider it a perfect marriage to La Adelita Cristallino’s initial sweetness, sparked by white pepper and nectarine zest. To elevate the combination further, Chef suggests a bite of Wagyu tartar.

A pioneer of the sustainable caviar movement, California Caviar Company has been the gold standard for world renowned chefs including Jacques Pepin and Cat Cora since 2007. Founder Deborah Keane, known for creating unique experiences out of indulging in the crown jewel of canapes is the brainchild behind “the caviar bump,’ named for the way guests at the Academy Awards, Pebble Beach Wine and Food Festival and the James Beard Foundation Gala have all ordered the eggs – by the gram. The perfect pairing for La Adelita Tequila, Adelita Caviar may also be enjoyed as a “bump” served much like the salt that one might lick from the hand before drinking tequila. The pure caviar offers a rewarding and pleasurable saline alternative.

“We are thrilled to introduce La Adelita Caviar with Chef Matt Zubrod and Deborah Keane,” said La Adelita founder Chris Radomski. “As the first woman to pioneer the caviar business, Deborah’s leadership embodies the spirit of La Adelita, named after the fearless women who led battalions in the Mexican Revolution and honoring women who demonstrate resilience, strength and perseverance today through the brand’s Adelita Army initiative. It is truly an honor to be collaborating with a brand and a chef that are similarly meticulous about sourcing, production and pairings.”

“Our woman owned, and women run company is proud to be a part of La Adelita’s strong and courageous army. Chris Radomski’s high standards and processing purity perfectly reflects the expertise we strive for daily at California Caviar Company. We love pushing culinary boundaries. Pairing caviar with La Adelita’s Single Estate Tequila, bumps ‘The Caviar Life’ to the next level creating an unforgettable, indulgent experience.”

Adelita Caviar pairings and the “La Adelita Bump” was previewed in partnership with Chef Matt Zubrod of Little Nell Aspen earlier this month at MC Kitchen located in Miami’s Design District and at Rothchilds Restaurant in Newport Beach, CA. Adelita Caviar will be available online at laadelitatequila.com and at fine restaurants, bars, and specialty stores nationwide starting on June 1, 2021.

About La Adelita Single Estate Tequila

A partnership of generational distillers, jimadors, and cult wine artisans, crafting a truly exquisite and pure selection of tequilas. In the honor of the fearless women who fought in the Mexican Revolution and became known as La Adelita. La Adelita is harvested and distilled on our Single Estates located in the heart of the highlands of Jalisco and includes a portfolio of five truly exquisite expressions of tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, and Extra Añejo.

About California Caviar Company

Founded in 2007 as a first sustainable caviar company in the U.S., California Caviar Company has maintained the highest standards throughout every step involved in the production of world-class caviar. With the proliferation of caviar farms throughout the world, Deborah has traveled the globe to develop new techniques with the highest caliber sturgeon farms throughout North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Aware that farming conditions are critical to the ultimate quality of caviar and a pioneer of the industry since 2004. she is meticulous about the conditions of water, feed and overall environment in which her fish are raised. She’s well known for climbing in the tanks to personally taste eggs from each sturgeon to determine whether they are perfect and ready for harvest. Deborah Keane, “The Caviar Queen’s” high standards and hands-on approach has earned her partnerships with top chefs and caviar producers throughout the world. She insists on the highest

quality, most sustainable and responsible farming techniques. Her unwavering transparency and traceability, relentless energy and insistence on quality has made her one of the most respected and well-known leaders and produces in the caviar industry and has been granted the master patent for the U.S. for no-kill caviar.

About Chef Matt Zubrod

The Little Nell Executive Chef Matt Zubrod began his career with Ritz-Carlton, initially working in Aspen, Naples and Boston before moving on to the historic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego as Executive Sous- Chef. In 1999, he took over The Vail Cascade Resort as Executive Chef and opened The Ritz-Carlton, Aspen Highlands as Executive Chef in 2001. He next moved to Hawaii where he opened Monette’s at Mauna Kea Resort, which he ran for several years. A short stopover in California at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa brought Matt, his wife, Denise, and their children back to the mainland. In 2013, they returned to Aspen where he served as Executive Chef at BB’s Kitchen until joining The Little Nell. Matt’s style of cooking encompasses a variety of flavors informed by Alpine and coastal influences from his time working in the Rocky Mountains and by the Pacific Ocean. As Culinary Director, Matt’s main objective is “to continue establishing The Little Nell as the culinary hub of Colorado.

https://www.laadelitatequila.com