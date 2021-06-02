Lost Explorer Mezcal Expands Distribution In The U.S. Through Partnership With Infuse Spirits

OAXACA, MEXICO – The Lost Explorer Mezcal, an award-winning, sustainably crafted and Oaxacan-cultivated mezcal, announces expanded distribution across the U.S. by partnering with Infuse Spirits Group. Infuse has built a strong distribution network spanning 34 states for their unique single-bottle infused vodkas and unapologetically non-traditional Broken Barrel Whiskey brands. As a part of the agreement, Infuse Spirits Group will lead U.S. sales for The Lost Explorer Mezcal, making inroads in 12 markets by the end of 2021.

Seth Benhaim, founder of Infuse Spirits Group says “Working with The Lost Explorer Mezcal will open many doors for all brands involved. The undeniable popularity of Mezcal and the unique profile, quality and packaging of The Lost Explorer are perfect compliments to the vodka and whiskey brands we currently sell. There are so many great synergies between our two teams.”

Launched at the end of 2020, The Lost Explorer Mezcal most recently received Double Gold (Salmiana), Gold (Espadin) and Silver (Tobala) recognition from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the most established and influential spirits competition in the world. The brand was also named Taste Master, the prestigious accolade of the best of the best across the tequila and mezcal category, in a competition hosted by The Spirits Business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Infuse Sprits Group to bring The Lost Explorer Mezcal to even more consumers across the country,” said The Lost Explorer Mezcal CEO Tanya Clarke. “As a new brand entering the growing Mezcal market and gaining recognition quickly, this partnership puts our sustainably-crafted and Oaxacan made Mezcal on the fast track for growth.“

In addition to its direct-to-consumer platform, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is now listed with a variety of e-commerce partners including Caskers.com, ReserveBar and Mercado de Mezcal. The Lost Explorer Mezcal is also available in high-end retailers, restaurants and bar locations throughout California, including Gracias Madre, The Peninsula Hotel, Old Town Tequila and Beverly Hills Liquor & Wine.

The Mezcal is now available in Mexico, the UK and US, and was created in partnership with award-winning Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos and his daughter Xitlali as a premier, earth-centric spirit.

About The Lost Explorer Mezcal

Handcrafted from 100% agave cultivated in the sun-soaked Valles Centrales, Oaxaca, Mexico, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is co-founded by David de Rothschild and Thor Björgólfsson, and created in partnership with award-winning Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos and his daughter Xitlali. It is a toast to empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise, while protecting the ancient artisanal craft, heritage, and biodiversity of Mexico. Harvested in harmony with the elements and in tune with the rhythm of nature, the three uniquely profiled varietals – Espadín, Tobalá, and Salmiana – invite people to celebrate the earth and live curiously, exploring the diversity and wonder of the sacred agave.

About Infuse Spirits Group

Infuse Spirits Group [ISG] is based in Los Angeles, California but produces its one-of-a-kind vodkas in North Las Vegas, Nevada and its small batch craft whiskeys in Owensboro, Kentucky. ISG is unlike any other spirits company in the industry, focusing its attention on the diversification and process behind spirits, rather than just the provenance of spirits. In addition to the six current vodka expressions, its Broken Barrel whiskey brands each feature a unique Oak Bill™, which like the “mash bill” describes the barrel stave composition that finishes each whiskey batch. All Broken Barrel whiskeys are finished with various broken cask staves, steeped into the whiskey. ISG’s portfolio is made with passion and purpose and is currently sold in 34 states throughout the U.S. ISG’s brands have received over 70 awards in the past seven years including (3) Double Gold Medals & Best-of-Show at the San Francisco & New York World Spirits Competition.

For More Information:

https://thelostexplorermezcal.com/