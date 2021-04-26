M&H Distillery Reveals the First-Ever Whisky Matured in Pomegranate Wine Cask

Tel Aviv – M&H Distillery, Israel’s first whisky distillery, is proud to launch the Apex Series, an ongoing series of small-batch whiskies. For the inaugural release, M&H Distillery has unveiled four expressions from different unique cask types: Pomegranate Wine Cask, Chardonnay White Wine Cask, French Limousin Cognac Cask and Fortified Red wine Cask.

The successful launch of M&H’s first core range of single malt whiskies resulted in prestigious honors including “Craft Producer of the Year” in Whisky Magazine’s 2021 Icons of Whisky (Rest of World) and Whisky Advocate’s “Top 20 Whiskies of the Year 2020” for the Classic Edition.

The Apex Series come to reinforce M&H’s continued commitment to experimentation and innovation without compromising craftsmanship and tradition. Matured under the unique Mediterranean climate at the Tel Aviv-based distillery and crafted by Head Distiller Tomer Goren, the Apex Series is the result of years of meticulous experimentation with special casks and celebrates Israel’s forward-thinking ingenuity, rich terroir and unique climate.

Apex’s first series includes a local Chardonnay Wine Cask from the renowned Castel Winery which brings forward earthy and grassy flavors; a Pomegranate Wine Cask, the first and only single malt whisky in the world aged in a rare variety of pomegranate wine casks, that was already awarded Category Winner at World Whiskies Awards 2021. The third offering, Cognac Cask, comes to reveal the finest flavors of French Limousin oak casks, and the last batch showcases a single malt whisky aged in a Fortified Red Wine cask.

The Apex Series is a great opportunity for us to showcase our innovative and out-of-the-box approach”, said M&H Head Distiller, Tomer Goren. “Along with maintaining the standards of the traditional industry, we are always looking for ways to express our creativity and show the world the uniqueness of whisky making in Israel.

The Apex collection, starting with the pomegranate and chardonnay wine casks whiskies, will be available from this month in limited quantities at select specialist whisky stores and e-commerce platforms. The cognac and fortified red wine casks whiskies will be available from June 2021.

The first markets to receive the Apex Series include the Netherlands, Germany, France, UK and the U.S.

About M&H Distillery: M&H Distillery (Milk & Honey), established by entrepreneur and investor Gal Kalkstein, is Israel’s first whisky distillery and produces high-quality distillates. All raw materials, equipment, casks and processes were selected to ensure that the final product – whether white distillates or aged whisky – meets the highest quality standards. M&H Distillery received guidance and advice from Dr. Jim Swan, a world-renowned master distiller. All the products of the distillery are kosher.

For More Information:

https://mh-distillery.com