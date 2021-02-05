New Riff Distilling Releases 15-Year-Old Bourbon to Benefit Restaurant Relief Funds

Newport, KY — New Riff Distilling will release close to 900 bottles of a 15-year-old straight bourbon whiskey in early spring, with all profits benefiting relief funds for bar, restaurant and service industry workers in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Anchored by the Cincinnati Bourbon Society, the project aims to raise $120,000 in direct relief for a group hard-hit by the pandemic.

“We sprung this extremely limited bottling from our warehouse to support the bar and restaurant community that has supported us from the start,” said Hannah Lowen, vice president of operations. “This is how we can raise a glass — and funds — for our embattled friends.”

Distilled in Indiana and bottled in Kentucky by New Riff, this exceptionally rare high-rye bourbon is bottled in bond without chill filtration. The New Riff Relief 15 Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be priced at $200 per bottle, with all profits donated to the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, who will disburse the funds as direct relief to individuals in need.

New Riff will base the launch in its home community, with the bottles only being available through the distillery itself. The distillery’s in-house tasting bar, The Aquifer, will also offer single pours as well. Details on how to purchase will be announced soon.

About New Riff Distilling:

Kentucky born and urban bred,New Riff is an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country.In 2014 founder Ken Lewis, a visionary Kentucky liquor retailer and entrepreneur, saw a need for a new riff on an old tradition when it came to Kentucky bourbon. The Newport, Ky.,distillery produces bourbon, rye and Kentucky Wild Gin. Bourbon and rye are made with traditional sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond without chill filtration. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program. New Riff sources its water from an aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100’ deep private well and providing water with four times as much dissolved minerals than found in other water supplies.New Riff believes in transparency, so all products feature an age statement and the mashbills are public. The modern venue hosts a variety of events from Shake & Stir mixology classes to Cocktails & Conversation monthly discussions and offers an on-site bar, The Aquifer.

For More Information:

https://www.newriffdistilling.com