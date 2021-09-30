Ole Smoky Distillery Expands Distribution Across Tennessee

Gatlinburg, Tenn. – Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., is expanding distribution of two of its newest moonshine flavors, White Chocolate Strawberry Cream and Banana Pudding Cream. Both flavors were originally sold at Ole Smoky’s Distilleries in Tennessee, but due to overwhelming customer demand, the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream and Banana Pudding Cream are now sold in liquor stores throughout the state. The flavors, part of the brand’s cream-based moonshines, are great sippers or used in mixed cocktails.

“We are thrilled to release these new moonshine flavors across Tennessee. As the #1 moonshine brand in the country, we continue to expand our portfolio with creative and delicious flavors,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “As we look ahead to 2022, we hope to be able to make these flavors available in other states across the country soon.”

The White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Moonshine is made with Ole Smoky Moonshine and blended with the creamy flavors of white chocolate and fresh strawberries. The sweet moonshine creates delicious cocktails like the White Chocolate Frozen Martini or a Sweet Strawberry Latte. The Banana Pudding Cream Moonshine is made with Ole Smoky Moonshine and blended with the familiar flavors of vanilla wafers, whipped cream, fresh bananas, and traditional Ole Smoky Moonshine. This moonshine cream is a great mixer for delicious cocktails like a Banana Pudding Coffee or a Chocolate Banana Shot.

Product recipes can be found at olesmoky.com/blogs/recipes and include favorites like:

Sweet Strawberry Latte

2 oz of Ole Smoky White Chocolate Strawberry Moonshine

6 oz Iced Coffee

Strawberry Puree

Serve Over Ice and Garnish with a Strawberry Slice and Whipped Cream

Banana Pudding Coffee

2.5 oz Ole Smoky Banana Pudding Cream Moonshine

7.5 oz Coffee (hot or iced)

Mix well

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the US and is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky’s roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains’ earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit.

Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized for two consecutive years on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company’s four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6 th, Peabody in Nashville. For more information, please visit olesmoky.com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.

For More Information:

