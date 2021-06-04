ONE ROQ Vodka Signs With Favorite Brands In Texas

San Diego, Calif – Alternative luxury-American vodka brand, ONE ROQ, has inked a substantial distribution partnership with Favorite Brands, a top 5 wholesaler of beverage alcohol in the state of Texas, the biggest distributor agreement in the company’s history. The deal will allow ONE ROQ Vodka and Favorite Brands to work together to offer millions of passionate spirit consumers an opportunity to enjoy the superior taste of ONE ROQ Vodka, as well a share of the billion dollar, high-end vodka market through ONE ROQ’s new and first-of-its-kind membership platform, ONEROQClub.com.

“ONE ROQ is the first-ever luxury adult beverage company that invites consumes to enjoy both superior American taste, and a superior American brand experience,” shares Garrett Green, Director/Founder “That’s because when you drink ONE ROQ you also have the opportunity of joining the ONE ROQ Club, where Membership includes real equity shares, monthly content, VIP event invites, special privileges, and more.”

“We have been lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with hundreds of brands, but ONE ROQ is the first of it’s kind,” said Gregory LaMantia, President of Favorite Brands. “The idea of giving consumers the opportunity to have equity in their brand is a unique idea and we are very excited to work with them!”

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a consumer-owned luxury beverage company that produces the intl. award-winning vodka brand, ONE ROQ. For those that fly with higher taste, your journey begins at ONEROQClub.com.

In 2020, ONE ROQ earned the cover story of Food & Beverage Magazine, and a top 10 Entrepreneurial Company Ranking by YahooFinance.com.

About Favorite Brands

Favorite Brands is one of the top beer, wine and spirits distributors in Texas and New Mexico. As a family- owned and operated business, Favorite Brands takes pride in the relationships with their supplier partners and understands the importance of upholding their values.

For More Information:

https://oneroqclub.com/