Penderyn Distillery Unveils its 2021 ‘Penderyn Single Cask’ Whisky Exclusively for the American Market

Penderyn, Wales: The award-winning Penderyn Distillery has announced the release of two new Penderyn Single Cask Single Malt Welsh whiskies exclusively for the American market: Penderyn 15 Year Old Bourbon Matured Single Cask and Penderyn 13 Year Old Rich Oak Single Cask. Both Single Casks are solely available in the US through importer ImpEx Beverages. The new cask strength whiskies land stateside in anticipation of St. David’s Day, the March 1st National Day of Wales. It was on this day in 2004 that Penderyn Distillery launched its first whisky in the presence of HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales — and ever since, they have used the day to release some of the most anticipated products of the year.

Penderyn 15 Year Old Bourbon Matured Single Cask (59% ABV) was filled into cask in 2005 and bottled in 2020. After spending its entire life in a Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrel, the result is a nose of soft honey, vanilla, and pears, accompanied by oaky notes and spices. The palette is rich and syrupy, like a sponge cake with marzipan, with some light oak and bourbon coming through alongside soft yellow fruits ringing with papaya and pineapple notes. The finish is loaded with honey, light tropical notes, and light spices. Limited bottling of 114, priced at $170. These can be found on store shelves in CA, NE, MN, AK, TN, WA, DC, DE, MD, and IL.

Penderyn 13 Year Old Rich Oak Single Cask (58.1% ABV) has been matured in Buffalo Trace Bourbon casks and then finished in an ex-European STR cask (shaved, toasted, re-charred). It offers a nose of caramel and dark chocolate richness – sweet, jammy, and thick – accompanied by tropical fruit notes such as melon, mango, and papaya. In the mouth, it is sweet and jam-like, deliciously juicy like fruit salad in a glass, followed by spiciness and notes of oak tannins. It finishes with fruits such as prunes and sultanas, while the jammy sweetness dries in the fade. Limited bottling of 232, priced at $150. These can be found on store shelves in CA, NE, MN, AK, NY, WA, DC, DE, MD, IL, TX, TN.

Periodically, Penderyn selects its best casks to offer the distillery’s discerning followers new examples of its outstanding world-class single malt whisky. Historically, those chosen for release in the US are met with rave reviews and top ratings and are the first age statement Penderyn Single Casks to be released in the world. These special releases are handpicked in partnership with Sam Filmus, president of ImpEx Beverages, who assists Penderyn’s distilling team in making the final selections.

In the last year, Penderyn Distillery has continued to build on its legacy as a world-class producer of whiskies by securing top industry accolades, including receiving a Double Gold Medal for its Peated whisky, and Gold Medals for the Portwood and Rich Oak whiskies in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, Penderyn Distillery garnered an impressive five Gold Medals at The Spirits Business’ annual World Whisky Masters event for its Madeira, Peated, Myth, Celt, and Moscatel Small Batch whiskies.

About Penderyn:

Penderyn is an independent distillery located in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, UK. Recognized as one of the most influential Welsh exports, Penderyn is credited with reviving the country’s whisky industry after more than a 100-year absence. Renowned for its high-quality single malt whisky and other distillates, Penderyn is also recognized for respecting the long heritage of whisky production and combining it with an innovative approach to distilling. Penderyn is exported to over 40 destinations, including Europe, Canada, the USA, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Australia, and China.

About ImpEx Beverages:

ImpEx Beverages imports Whisky, Gin, and Rum from Scotland, Belgium, Wales, Japan, and Israel with future anticipated additions of Mezcal and other Spirits from unexpected destinations. Regardless of your preference, you are sure to find something that pleases you from the ImpEx portfolio. Founded in 2008, ImpEx boasts an impressive portfolio, including some of the most notorious small to medium-sized distilleries and independent bottlers.

For More Information:

http://www.penderyn.wales