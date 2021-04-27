Phenomenal Spirits Invests In Whiskey For Future Growth

Virginia Beach, VA – Phenomenal Spirits is upping the ante once again through an aggressive strategy securing a significant stock of high-demand whiskey over the next eighteen months. This investment in whiskey barrels will allow the company to scale production of its ultra-premium RY3 Whiskey brand over the next five years to meet growing demand and expansion in the U.S. and internationally. The premium stock of Whiskey barrels purchased was previously distilled and aged in Indiana for 14 years.

RY3 is a distinct blend of 3 extraordinary whiskeys, 3 carefully handpicked mash-bills, and 3 distinctive aged statements that are meticulously blended with artisanal distinction to create an unparalleled whiskey. The culmination of this exceptionally well-balanced whiskey is finished in vintage rum casks, resulting in a sipping experience of silky-smooth rye with layers of fruity and complex notes from the barrels.

Phenomenal Spirits Founder & CEO, Karthik Sudhir commented, “This extremely important investment reinforces Phenomenal Spirits’ commitment to the future growth and expansion of our RY3 Whiskey brand. The initial launch of RY3 in October 2020 has exceeded all expectations and is creating quite the buzz. Now is the time for us to invest in the future. These extra aged 14 year whiskies, will allow us to continue to craft our proprietary RY3 blend to meet the exacting standards consumers and the trade have come to expect from RY3 and all of Phenomenal Spirits’ brands.

Phenomenal Spirits was founded by visionary spirits entrepreneur Karthik Sudhir with the mission of invoking phenomenal moments for phenomenal people through handcrafted, authentic and exceptionally high-quality spirits that fill unmet gaps in the spirits category. To accomplish his mission, Sudhir assembled a team of dedicated professionals including Master Blender, Matt Witzig, Co-founder and former Master Distiller of Joseph Magnus Whiskey.

Sudhir added, “High-end whiskey connoisseurs and enthusiasts are eager for new expressions that are complex yet beautifully balanced and fill an untapped need in their drinks repertoire. RY3 Whiskey fills that need perfectly. It is an exquisite blend of whiskies that offers drinkers an unparalleled sipping experience of silky-smooth rye with layers of fruity and complex notes from the rum cask finish.”

About Phenomenal Spirits

Phenomenal Spirits is an idea, vision and an incubation platform to develop exceptionally high quality super-premium and ultra-premium spirits. The team consists of phenomenal distillers, master blenders, brand builders and marketers with an undying mission to invoke phenomenal moments for phenomenal people through phenomenal spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.phenomenalspirits.com/