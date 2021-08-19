Picnic Brunch Expands Footprint To Full State Of Texas

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Picnic Brunch, the ready-to-drink brunch-based cocktail company based out of New York City announced their expansion into the Lonestar state with its three varieties: Bellini, Bloody Mary, and Mimosa.

Picnic Brunch’s canned cocktails will be distributed across the state through Favorite Brands, a division of L&F Distributors, and will be available at statewide H-E-B locations in addition to other wholesalers.

“Texas has been a target market for Picnic Brunch since Day One, and our launch across the state and immediate availability in over 100 H-E-B stores is a tremendous turning point in an influential market, said Josh Meyers, co-founder and President of Picnic Brunch. “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Favorite Brands to give Texas consumers an opportunity to brunch anywhere.”

“The RTD Category continues to be a driving force with consumers and retailers, and we are excited to be partnering with an innovative group like Picnic Brunch”, says Gregory LaMantia, 3rd Generation Owner and President of Favorite Brands. “There have been a lot of entrances into the category and it is exciting to watch the growth of clean ingredients coupled with value driven consumer offerings”.

Picnic Brunch products are produced and canned in Saint Genevieve, Mo., the heart of Missouri’s historic wine country, and available in Arkansas, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Portland, Texas and Wisconsin, with more states to come.

