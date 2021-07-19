Post Meridiem Debuts In DC And Maryland Retailers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just in time for what trend watchers have dubbed the summer of the canned cocktail, Post Meridiem Spirit Co. made its debut in retail outlets across Maryland and Washington, D.C. As consumers upgrade en masse from hard seltzers to ready-to-drink cocktails – now the fastest-growing alcohol category – Post Meridiem offers a further trade-up: to real, high-quality ingredients at proper proof and proportions.

Why D.C. and Maryland Will Want to Drink Post Meridiem:

Great-tasting cocktails start with real ingredients, and canned cocktails are no exception. Each of the classic libations in Post Meridiem’s suite of five features superior ingredients like barrel-aged bourbon, tequila imported from Mexico, multiple rums, carefully matched bitters, maraschino liqueur from Italy and 100% real lime juice. In fact, Post Meridiem cocktails are the only canned cocktails to include 100% real lime juice.

Ranging from 23-37% alcohol by volume, the drinks are expertly balanced. When shaken and poured over ice, it becomes clear that they are bartender-worthy cocktails – with the punch to prove it.

Adding to the allure is the petite, 100-mL can. The ideal on-the-go companion for any summer activity, Post Meridiem canned cocktails will be the go-to for locals while tailgating for Washington Nationals games, hitting the Maryland Heights trail, after taking in the views from the National Mall, attending rooftop happy hours and poolside parties, and everything in between – simply shake the can, pour over ice, and a great tasting bar-quality cocktail can be had wherever consumers choose to imbibe.

“The ready-to-drink trend was already picking up before the pandemic hit, but once consumers started drinking more at home, the demand for high-quality, canned cocktails skyrocketed,” said Post Meridiem co-founder Andrew Rodbell. “We don’t think the hype is dying down anytime soon, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring our authentic, ready-to-shake-and-pour canned cocktails to people in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.”

The Line-Up:

The Real Lime Juice Margarita

27.5% ALC/VOL, 55 Proof

1 2/3oz Silver Tequila

1 oz Orange Curacao

3/4oz 100% Real Lime Juice

The Double Old Fashioned

37% ALC/VOL, 74 Proof

3 oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey

4 Dashes Blend of Three Bitters

1/3 oz Demerara Syrup

Orange Zest Oil

The Lemongrass Vodka Gimlet

25% ALC/VOL, 50 Proof

2 oz Vodka

2/3 oz 100 % Real Lime Juice

2/3 oz Cane Sugar Syrup

Lemongrass Oil

The 1944 Mai Tai

23.5% ALC/VOL, 47 Proof

1 1/2 oz Blend of Caribbean Rums

3/4 oz 100% Real Lime Juice

2/3 oz Orange Curacao

1/2 oz Almond Orgeat

The No. Four Daiquiri

27% ALC/VOL, 54 Proof

2 oz Silver & West Indies Rums

1/3 oz Italian Maraschino Liqueur

2/3 oz 100% Real Lime Juice

1/3 oz Cane Sugar Syrup

Retail Locations: Through a partnership with local distributor Republic National Distributing Company PM Cocktails are available for purchase at licensed liquor retail locations in Maryland and Washington, D.C. They are also available in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Online Pricing & Availability:

PM Cocktails may be purchased online in minimum orders of eight cans for $3.99 each plus the cost of shipping. Shipping is free for orders of 24 cans or more. Through a network of liquor retailers, Post Meridiem cocktails can currently be shipped to 33 states and Washington, D.C.

About Post Meridiem Spirit Co.

The inspiration forPost Meridiem came from a recurring question asked between long-time friends Andrew Rodbell and Charles Sain: “Why can’t I get a good cocktail here?” In 2017, the pair founded Post Meridiem, and, in 2019, they launched the brand’s suite of ready-to-drink, bar-quality cocktails, which they manufacture in a dedicated facility in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.

For More Information:

https://postmeridiemspirits.com/