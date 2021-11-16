Recuerdo Mezcal Unveils 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado Alongside UFC “BMF” Titleholder And Partner Jorge Masvidal

Miami, Fla. – Recuerdo Mezcal is thrilled to introduce 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado, an homage to one of the most memorable nights in UFC history when on July 6th, 2019 MMA superstar and Recuerdo Mezcal partner Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal clocked the fastest knockout in UFC history just five seconds into the fight. In honor of that fight Recuerdo Mezcal 5″KO Limited Edition Reposado is aged 5 months in new American Oak barrels and is finished in the bottle with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm), with only 5,000 total bottles being produced. Each bottle will be numbered and will have a suggested retail price of $60. 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is the only Mezcal with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm) – as most Mezcal connoisseurs know, their presence adds a silky smoothness to the liquid’s texture. Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is meant to be savored neat, unhurriedly, sip by sip in a Veladora glass rimmed with a pinch of Agave worm salt and an orange wedge – the traditional Mezcal ritual.

Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is made from choice Agave Espadín plants and is crafted with traditional Mezcal production techniques. The Mezcal is cooked over river rocks with certified pine and oak woods to achieve an environmentally friendly product. The river rocks are collected from the higher elevations of Oaxaca’s central valley rivers. Rocks and woods utilized at the Recuerdo Mezcal distillery in Oaxaca are certified by the SEMARNAT (Mexican Ministry of Environmental Protection) to ensure that they are sourced through responsible and sustainable management of the local forests. The result is a Mezcal with a bright straw yellow color with smooth herbal, citrus, vanilla, chocolate, and wood notes in the aroma and a subtle acidity, saltiness, delicate smokiness, and a spicy and pleasingly fiery, crisp finish.

“I’m thrilled to give fans something new to try – I know they’ll find the flavor imparted by the new American Oak and five gusanos just as exciting as my knockout,” said celebrated MMA fighter and UFC “BMF” Titleholder Jorge Masvidal. “While this is a tribute to that moment, it’s also a premium product that won’t be around forever – so get it while you can!”

“We wanted to tap into the explosive growth that the ultra premium and premium plus categories are experiencing within the Mezcal category in the US market, while also providing our fans with a product that they haven’t seen before,” added Marcello Coppola, Market Manager of Recuerdo Mezcal. “We know that fans of Recuerdo Mezcal and Jorge are in for a treat when they buy a bottle.”

Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado will be available in Texas, California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, and New York and will be imported by González Byass USA. It is also available for order online at RecuerdoMezcal.com and reservebar.com. For additional information and for the latest news follow Recuerdo Mezcal on Instagram @RecuerdoMezcalUSA or visit RecuerdoMezcal.com.

About Recuerdo Mezcal

Recuerdo Mezcal is a leading, innovative, and socially responsible Mezcal company based out of its own Mezcal-making estate. The company marks three generations of entrepreneurial spirit forged with family values and a great love for the rich cultural heritage of Oaxaca, Mexico. Recuerdo Mezcal is known for consistent quality and sustainability programs including quality designations such as being animal-cruelty free, use of certified wood, certified clean industry by Mexico’s Ministry for Environment Protection, and Kosher (excepting bottles with Gusano, the agave-worm), among other quality designations. For more information please visit RecuerdoMezcal.com.

For More Information:

